Leaf Trading Cards and Quidd Partner for Upcoming Digital Sports Trading Card Collections

Dallas, Texas and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2024) – Leaf Trading Cards, a leading manufacturer and distributor of sports trading cards, is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Quidd, the digital collectibles and NFT marketplace, and subsidiary of Animoca Brands. This groundbreaking collaboration will see the two companies cooperate on an upcoming series of limited-edition sports digital trading card collections, exclusively available on the Quidd marketplace.

By combining Leaf’s rich history of innovative, beautifully designed trading cards, trusted trading card brands, and portfolio of world-class athlete relationships with Quidd’s state-of-the-art collectible marketplace technology, this collaboration will offer sports card collectors all new ways to collect their favorite sports stars.

“Trading cards have always been a cherished medium for sports fans to connect with their favorite teams and players,” said Michael Bramlage, CEO of Quidd. “We are thrilled to partner with Leaf, a leading sports trading card company and licensee of prominent sports brands and athletes, to help sports fans collect anytime they want, anywhere they reside in the world. This partnership will demonstrate the unique capabilities of digital collectibles and NFTs as a fast, fun, and entirely borderless way to collect.”

Over the coming months, Leaf and Quidd will introduce a series of officially-licensed digital trading collections that blend popular sports brands and athletes with Leaf’s beloved sports trading card brands.

The digital sports trading cards will be sold off-chain as digital collectibles in Quidd’s marketplace, but mintable by collectors to the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach empowers collectors to start building their first digital collections without the need for a crypto wallet, cryptocurrency, or even a credit card.

“We are excited to strike this partnership with Quidd,” said Kevin O’Neil, CEO of Leaf Trading Cards. “This collaboration opens up new avenues for collectors in the hobby. We’re taking an inclusive, big tent approach to these upcoming sports drops, ensuring there is something exciting for all collectors – those that love cardboard, those that love digital, and those that love NFTs.”

For more information, please visit https://market.onquidd.com/.

About Leaf Trading Co.

Leaf Trading Cards is the Gateway to Collectible Excellence. Leaf takes center stage as the premier organization dedicated to world class trading cards. Having a global following of passionate collectors and enthusiasts, Leaf Trading Cards has become synonymous with innovation in the sports industry. Leaf continues to deliver value to customers with its outrageous list of autograph signers while continually advancing its products each year. For more information, please visit leaftradingcards.com.

About Quidd Inc

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over seven years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world’s most popular brands, including Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, the NBA, Manchester City, and many others. Quidd supports off-chain and on-chain digital collecting – to multiple blockchains – making it an ideal front door for mainstream fans to start building their first NFT collection. For more information, visit https://market.onquidd.com or download the apps here.

