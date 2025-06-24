VA Loan Awareness Act of 2025 Spurs Action from St. Petersburg Mortgage Broker

The Orlicki Group Champions Veterans’ Homeownership Rights with Enhanced Education on VA Loan Benefits Amid New Bill

In response to the recently introduced VA Home Loan Awareness Act of 2025, The Orlicki Group, a leading mortgage broker in St Petersburg, FL, is intensifying efforts to educate veterans about their home loan benefits.

The bipartisan bill mandates that mortgage applications include a disclaimer informing veterans of their potential eligibility for VA-backed home loans. This initiative aims to increase awareness and utilization of VA loan benefits among eligible service members.

“Many veterans are unaware of the advantages available to them through VA loans,” said Oliver Orlicki, founder of The Orlicki Group. “Our goal is to bridge that knowledge gap and assist veterans in securing favorable mortgage terms.”

VA loans offer numerous benefits, including no down payment requirements, competitive interest rates, and limited closing costs. These features make homeownership more accessible for veterans and active-duty service members.

The Orlicki Group has launched an educational campaign to inform veterans about these benefits and guide them through the application process. Their team of experienced mortgage brokers provides personalized assistance to ensure veterans maximize their entitlements.

