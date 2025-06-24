Ontario Introduces New Housing Construction Bill – Boosting Supply & Affordability in London, ON

Province’s latest legislation aimed at fast‑tracking residential builds brings critical momentum for local home‑buyers – spotlighting mortgage broker expertise in London.

London’s housing market is set for transformative change as Ontario’s government introduces a sweeping new housing legislation designed to accelerate residential construction and rein in costs for developers. This marks a major development for local home‑buyers and mortgage professionals-ushering in new opportunities for those working with a mortgage broker in London, ON.

What’s Happening?

Who: Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Rob Flack, is leading the legislative charge.

What: A comprehensive housing construction bill intended to remove red tape and incentivize developers haltonhillstoday.ca+4mpamag.com+4ca.news.yahoo.com+4fastdemocracy.com.

When: Tabled and advancing through provincial legislature as of last month barrietoday.com+5ca.news.yahoo.com+5mpamag.com+5.

Where: This impacts communities across Ontario, including London, ON.

Why: Housing starts are lagging; the province is behind on its target of 1.5 million homes in a decade theguardian.com+7mpamag.com+7youtube.com+7.

How: Fast‑tracking approvals and lowering developer costs, which may increase build volumes and boost local housing supply.

What This Means Locally

Easing Pressure on Buyers: Increased housing supply could help stabilize home prices and mortgage rates.

Mortgage Broker Role: With higher availability, mortgage brokers like Mike Boniferro – London Mortgage Broker – TLC Mortgage Group are crucial in guiding buyers through financing options and new programs tied to the legislation.

Proactive Planning: Prospective home‑buyers in London, ON should begin working with local mortgage brokers to prepare for an anticipated uptick in homes hitting the market.

Expert Insight

“With the province streamlining approvals and reducing developer costs, market momentum is set to surge. Now is the ideal time for London buyers to connect with a mortgage broker in London, ON to secure favorable financing and take advantage of emerging opportunities,” said Mike Boniferro, a seasoned mortgage expert affiliated with Dominion Lending Centres.

Local Market Snapshot

Issue: Ontario is “not on track” to meet housing targets, citing “strong headwinds” haltonhillstoday.ca+7mpamag.com+7ca.news.yahoo.com+7lbc.co.uk.

Impact: The new legislation seeks to alleviate these challenges, sparks promise for greater local listings and competitive financing options.

Role of Brokers: Local mortgage brokers are pivotal in helping home‑buyers access tailored loan products as new builds emerge.

