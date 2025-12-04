V-Nova Studios to Premiere the Feature Release of Sharkarma XR Movie at United XR 2025 in Brussels

Sharkarma – Guardian of the Oceans, V-Nova Studios’ cinematic-grade 6DoF original film, will premiere at United XR 2025 ahead of its global launch

The film showcases the V-Nova PresenZ volumetric format, enabling free movement in six degrees of freedom with cinematic image quality

Live session with V-Nova Studios’ team on advancing immersive storytelling without motion sickness

V-Nova Studios, a Business Unit of V-Nova, will unveil Sharkarma – Guardian of the Oceans at United XR 2025. This immersive film is the studios eagerly anticipated first original production created with the V-Nova PresenZ cinematic six degrees of freedom format, announced today by Gianluca Meardi, general manager of V-Nova Studios and Producer of the movie.

The premiere highlights the capabilities of the V-Nova PresenZ format. V-Nova PresenZ delivers cinematic quality in six degrees of freedom with full viewer comfort, allowing audiences to explore scenes freely without motion sickness even over longer viewing sessions. Unlike other immersive formats, V-Nova PresenZ works directly with existing CGI and VFX pipelines, enabling studios to reuse their assets and produce volumetric content without changing their production workflows. This combination of cinematic quality, free movement and compatibility with established pipelines makes V-Nova PresenZ a distinctive and scalable approach to longform immersive storytelling.

Taking place December 8-10 at Maison de la Poste in Brussels, Belgium, United XR 2025 is one of the world’s premier industry gatherings bringing together XR professionals and innovators to explore the latest advancements in AR, VR and MR technologies.

Following its debut at United XR 2025, the fully immersive drama Sharkarma will roll out initially on SteamVR the leading global platform for VR content and experiences, in early 2026.

V-Nova Studios’ Gianluca Meardi and XR Production & Distribution Lead Aimone Bodini will join a session titled “How to Honour 50 Years of Computer Animation Heritage: Make It Volumetric and Avoid Motion Sickness”, scheduled for December 9, 2025, at 11:30 AM (CET).

“United XR 2025 provides the ideal stage for the worldwide premiere of Sharkarma, our first original film created with the V Nova PresenZ six degrees of freedom format. Alongside the premiere, we will showcase additional content at stall 207 to demonstrate how V-Nova PresenZ enables an entirely new category of free movement cinematic XR. Sharkarma is only the beginning. We look forward to sharing more content created with this format in the months ahead,” said Guido Meardi, CEO of V Nova.

V-Nova PresenZ is attracting strong interest from content creators and mixed reality headset manufacturers who have been searching for a way to deliver longer immersive experiences without discomfort. This showcase marks a key milestone in V-Nova Studios’ mission to empower the industry to create cinematic, long-form XR. V-Nova is already working with major Hollywood and global studios to bring extraordinary new 6DoF experiences to life-projects that will redefine what audiences expect from immersive storytelling.

Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans follows a group of explorers whose ocean-sailing mission into one of the most remote and unstable regions of the planet spirals into dire and unexpected consequences. What begins as a scientific expedition toward the Ring of Fire quickly becomes a harrowing journey that blurs the boundary between marine science and mythology.

Created by V-Nova Studios in collaboration with WildAid and Wendy Benchley, renowned ocean advocate and wife of Jaws author Peter Benchley, the film champions ocean protection by raising awareness about the critical role sharks play in marine ecosystems and the urgent need to end shark finning.

“As XR technology innovators and storytellers, we believe in the transformative power of immersive experiences. We look forward to sharing Sharkarma and V-Nova PresenZ with world-leading XR companies and professionals and demonstrating how the format can engage audiences beyond traditional screens. During our talk at United XR, we will also introduce impactX, our creative framework for converting or designing next-generation volumetric films, explaining how Sharkarma was conceived and structured using this new 6DoF narrative grammar” added Gianluca Meardi.

About V-Nova:

V-Nova is a deep technology company committed to unlocking higher quality digital experiences at scale. The Company’s technologies, based on the innovative use of AI and parallel processing, improve data, video, imaging, point cloud compression and have been granted international standard status by MPEG, ISO and SMPTE. V-Nova’s relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 1400 international patents, along with a range of software products and solutions. V-Nova Software includes V-Nova LCEVC, the industry’s first highly optimized library for encoding and decoding enhanced video streams with MPEG5 Part 2, Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding (LCEVC) and V-Nova VC6, a high performance AI powered software library for SMPTE VC6 (ST-2117) which is used primarily for professional production workflows, imaging, gaming, and media indexing applications. Visit: Advanced video compression software – V-Nova

About V-Nova Studios:

V-Nova Studios is the pioneering immersive business unit of V-Nova Ltd, dedicated to revolutionizing the future of immersive media and cinematic storytelling. Leveraging the groundbreaking V-Nova PresenZ format, V-Nova Studios creates immersive 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) extended reality experiences with cinematic quality, offering unprecedented freedom of movement within virtual environments. The studio focuses on developing a new authentic and immersive cinematic language, producing original content, from movies to music, that showcases the potential of the PresenZ format, and empowering filmmakers-both Major Studios and independents-to push the boundaries of what’s possible in extended reality. Through innovation and collaboration, V-Nova Studios is committed to shaping the next generation of visual storytelling. Visit: Studios – V-Nova

