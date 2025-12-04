Los Angeles Law Enforcement on High Alert as Holiday Crime Spikes

MS-13 convictions, shots fired at LAPD helicopter, and Studio City home invasion underscore urgent safety push

With the holiday season underway, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) are intensifying patrols and public warnings following a series of high-profile crimes this month.

On November 10, a federal jury convicted five MS-13 gang members from Los Angeles of racketeering, multiple murders, extortion, and drug trafficking – the culmination of a years-long joint investigation with the FBI and local agencies. District Attorney Nathan Hochman called it “a major victory against one of the most violent gangs operating in our communities.”

Just eleven days later, on November 21, LAPD officers faced gunfire when a suspect fired multiple rounds at a police helicopter during an armed standoff in South Los Angeles. Dramatic aerial and body-cam footage showed the man pacing in a front yard before a K-9 unit safely took him into custody. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Then, on November 25 – only three days ago – burglars broke into a Studio City home through a glass door while the homeowner, the mother of Grammy-winning producer Benny Blanco, hid upstairs in a bathroom and called 911. The intruders fled before deputies arrived; the case remains under investigation.

“Crime patterns shift with the seasons, but our strategies adapt just as quickly – we’re building stronger alliances with communities to stay one step ahead,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell in a recent interview discussing holiday crime trends.

With many residents traveling or shopping, law enforcement is urging immediate action:

Install visible security cameras and motion-activated lights

Lock all doors and windows – even when home

Report suspicious activity immediately to 911 or anonymously via LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS

Stay informed through LAPD Online and LASD alerts

As Los Angeles enters peak holiday season, both agencies stress that community vigilance is the strongest deterrent against crime.

By Rabbi Russell Rabichev

