UVCeed to Showcase “Tripledemic” Protection at Eureka Park at CES 2023

The first AI-powered UVC disinfectant device is now available for both iOS and Android and features enhanced augmented reality

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UVCeed today announced it will be demonstrating its flagship product, the world’s smartest mobile UV light sanitizer, at CES Eureka Park. The showcase will take place in booth 61939, highlighting how its device can prevent exposure to germs, bacteria and viruses, including the viruses that cause the flu and COVID-19. Eureka Park at CES 2023 takes place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





UVCeed, now available for both iOS and Android and featuring new, enhanced augmented reality, is the first AI-powered UVC disinfectant system with a camera/app-based protection feature that is optimized for safety and simplicity. Its arrival comes amidst a trio of illnesses gripping the U.S. and other parts of the world.

“We are in the midst of a ‘tripledemic’ with COVID-19, flu and RSV, resulting in the need for increased vigilance to prevent unwanted contact with germs,” said Dr. Peter Bonutti, co-founder & CEO, UVCeed. “Our UVCeed device has proven effective in preventing exposure to these viruses and keeping individuals and families safe. We look forward to sharing our innovation at Eureka Park and giving attendees an up-close look at an additional layer of protection they can use the whole year round.”

UVCeed is 99.9 percent effective at killing germs, bacteria and viruses, including Sars-CoV-2 in seconds. UVCeed attaches to any smartphone and combines powerful mercury-free LED UV light rays and multiple sensors, its proprietary iCide smart dosage and safety technology, and an intuitive app that puts the power of safety into users’ hands and gives them the visibility and confidence to protect themselves in real time—anytime, anywhere. To see how UVCeed works, click here.

UVCeed retails for $149.95. For more information and to purchase UVCeed, visit www.uvceed.com.

About UVCeed

UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, home, school, or travel. It is designed by Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator with a 30+ year history of innovation, over 400 patents and applications, and 700 licenses. As a practicing surgeon, Dr. Peter Bonutti understands the importance of infection control and developed UVCeed to create a convenient device for personal use that is safe and effective. UVCeed’s patented technology leverages machine learning and computer vision to ensure safe usages and proper amount of energy is used to achieve the desired level of disinfection. For more information, visit https: www.uvceed.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Donna Loughlin Michaels



408.393.5575



[email protected]