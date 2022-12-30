EZQuest Introduces New Line of Do-It-All Multimedia USB-C Hubs

7-in-1, 8-in-1, and 10-in-1 USB-C hubs for computers, laptops, and tablets provide extra ports in a pinch

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off, EZQuest announces its new 7-in-1, 8-in-1 and 10-in-1 Multimedia USB-C Hubs that provide extra ports for second screens, data transfer and charging. CES attendees can expect to see the latest laptops and computers this week at the show. While these impressive machines are becoming thinner and lighter every year, it can leave users wanting and needing extra ports to make multitasking easier.

The high-quality USB-C hubs have strong aluminum housing and come equipped with an extended 11-inch cable that allows the hub to lie flat on a desk when it is connected to any tablet or computer equipped with a USB-C port. The cable has a nylon braided outer sheath and strain relief design for extra durability.

The new line of Multimedia Hubs are available in three models:

The 7-in-1 ($69.99) comes equipped with a HDMI 4K port, 100W USB-C PD port, 2x USB-C ports, 2x USB-A 3.0 ports and a gigabit ethernet.

The 8-in-1 ($69.99) has a HDMI 4K port, 100W USB-C PD port, 2x USB-C ports, 2x USB-A 3.0 ports as well as SD and Micro SD slots.

($69.99) has a HDMI 4K port, 100W USB-C PD port, 2x USB-C ports, 2x USB-A 3.0 ports as well as SD and Micro SD slots. The 10-in-1 ($89.99) features an HDMI 4K port, 100W USB-C PD port, 2x USB-C Gen 2 ports, 2x USB-A 3.0 ports, 2-in-1 audio port, gigabit ethernet and SD and Micro SD slots.

The 7-in-1, 8-in-1, and 10-in-1 USB-C Multimedia Hubs are available for preorder and are expected to ship in January. For more information and to purchase visit: www.ezq.com.

About EZQuest, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EZQuest manufactures the highest-quality accessories for the PC and mobile consumer electronics markets. The company’s product line includes a variety of USB-C Hubs, Docks, Cables, Adapters, Power and Mac keyboard covers. EZQuest uses the latest technology for all of their USB Type-C products, built for durability and stylish design. For more information and to purchase EZQuest products visit: www.ezq.com

