Univision Acquires Largest Spanish-Language Ad-Supported Streaming Service, VIX

VIX to accelerate PrendeTV in the U.S. bringing strong audience momentum, a massive content library and world class management

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Univision Communications Inc., the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., announced today it has acquired VIX, Inc., the leading independent ad-supported streaming service that offers video-on-demand content to millions of U.S. Hispanics and consumers throughout Latin America. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Univision announced its first-quarter plans to launch PrendeTV, the only ad-supported video streaming service created exclusively for U.S. Hispanics, featuring free, premium, 100% Spanish-language programming. VIX operates the largest Spanish-language, free ad-supported streaming platform serving Latin American and U.S. Hispanic audiences, including a content library of 20,000 hours of free Spanish-language film and TV programming. The acquisition of VIX, which will be integrated into PrendeTV in the U.S., will bring immediate scale and momentum to Univision’s free, ad supported streaming platform. The combination of VIX’s broad content library, management talent and its distribution via more than 30 mobile and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV, will bring immediate scale and momentum to Univision’s video streaming business. On a combined basis, PrendeTV and VIX will deliver over 30,000 hours of content, and growing, with an unmatched variety of Spanish-language programming for its consumers and a unique and powerful value proposition for advertisers.

“VIX is the next key step towards Univision’s goal of building the most comprehensive ad-supported streaming offering ever amassed for Latino audiences,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President of Univision and Chief Transformation Officer. “VIX’s team, content library and distribution capabilities throughout the Americas immediately positions PrendeTV to lead in free, premium Spanish-language video streaming for U.S. Hispanics and gives our advertising partners a new way to reach audiences at scale through a platform specifically designed for Hispanic consumers.”

In addition to content and distribution, VIX also brings to Univision a seasoned executive team led by VIX CEO Rafael Urbina, who will also serve as Univision General Manager/Executive Vice President of AVOD Streaming and report to Sameer Deen, Univision’s Chief Digital Officer. The addition of VIX’s leadership and expertise will enable Univision to achieve in video streaming what it has been able to do in broadcast and cable: deliver the largest U.S. Hispanic audience and industry-leading solutions to its advertising and distribution partners.

“Rafael’s expertise in the video streaming industry, deep knowledge of Latino audiences, and the entrepreneurial approach he has cultivated at VIX will be tremendous assets,” Deen said. “He and his team will contribute immediately to Univision’s focus on expanding the breadth and caliber of our PrendeTV offering for viewers and advertisers.”

Urbina added: “We built a digital streaming company with a commitment to deliver cultural relevance and best-in-class streaming capabilities to Latino audiences. Now we have the opportunity to realize that mission with the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., and I couldn’t be more excited about what we can achieve in concert with Univision’s scale and infrastructure.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Locke Lord served as legal counsel to VIX on this transaction.

About PrendeTV



PrendeTV is America’s first and only free, ad-supported, premium streaming service that offers a familiar channels-based program guide and on-demand viewing completely free and in Spanish, designed exclusively for U.S. Hispanics. It offers a wide selection of content, from proven TV hits and Hollywood blockbusters to classic sports, comedies and much more. Launching in the first quarter of 2021, the Univision-owned streaming service will work across all screens and offer an unprecedented lineup of 30 linear channels at launch and thousands of hours of on-demand titles, of all genres. For the complete press kit and assets, please visit prende.tv/press.

About Univision Communications Inc.



As the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs ad empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio, and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

About VIX



VIX creates, acquires, and distributes Hispanic-focused content to audiences in the U.S., Latin America and across the globe. The company operates the largest Latino AVOD OTT platform in the world, which offers over 20,000 hours of free Latino-focused films and TV shows. VIX’s OTT content includes premium titles from Latin American and U.S. producers, including Hollywood blockbuster films. The company efficiently drives users to its OTT properties from its massive social media footprint, which includes 100 million Facebook followers alone. Additionally, it drives monetization through its 50-person ad sales team stretched across two continents. VIX has developed key partnerships with Roku, Google, Apple, and Amazon. The VIX services is one of the most downloaded entertainment apps on Android devices in Mexico (according to App Annie) and in a top-ranking app in the U.S. Hispanic market and every country in Latin America on Roku. The company has offices in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico, and Brazil.

