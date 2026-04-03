University of Phoenix Wins Six 2026 ADDY® Awards Including Three Golds in for Creative Excellence Across Video, Digital and Documentary Storytelling

Gold and Silver ADDY® Awards advance to District-level American Advertising Awards competition

PHOENIX, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — University of Phoenix has won six American Advertising Awards, known as ADDY® Awards, including three Gold ADDY® Awards, from the Phoenix Chapter of the American Advertising Federation. The awards recognize creative excellence across video storytelling, broadcast advertising and digital experiences.

The honors were announced at the American Advertising Awards ceremony held March 13, 2026, in Phoenix. The ADDY® Awards recognize work judged on creativity, execution and craft by industry professionals and represent the local tier of the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition. Gold and Silver ADDY® Award recipients will advance to the District competition, the next level of the national American Advertising Awards program.

“Earning six ADDY Awards speaks to the depth of talent across our teams, from strategic insight to creative concepting and final production,” said Chad Garnes, senior creative director at University of Phoenix. “Operating within an in-house agency model allows us to connect strategy and execution seamlessly, creating breakthrough work grounded in human insight that captures attention and motivates prospective students to take action.”

This year’s recognition spans a range of creative formats, including animation, broadcast advertising, mobile application design and documentary storytelling. University of Phoenix won ADDY Award honors for an innovative television campaign that re-imagined the “tortoise and the hare” fable; a new take on emojis in a campaign designed to help students understand how to save time and money; a new mobile app that allows users who have previously attended community college, a four-year university, or another institution to upload transcripts and receive a free, unofficial preliminary evaluation of their transfer credits; and a mini documentary on University of Phoenix alum Brian Dickinson who scaled Mt. Everest while suffering snow blindness. The documentary explores perseverance, mindset and the challenge of pushing beyond limits.

“Receiving an ADDY Award for this project was meaningful recognition for work rooted in discipline and determination,” said David Kniess, senior multimedia video manager for University of Phoenix. “Bringing Brian’s journey to life was both challenging and inspiring, and his story reflects what it means to keep moving forward.”

Dickinson’s documentary was the first in the University’s ongoing Stories of Success mini documentary series, which highlights alumni’s incredible accomplishments in and outside the classroom. The series started last year as an offshoot of the University’s popular Degrees of Success alumni podcast.

“I was honored to be part of the University of Phoenix Story of Success documentary and to see the project recognized with a Gold ADDY Award,” said Dickison. “Strong, authentic storytelling brings important experiences to life.”

“Congratulations to producer and director David Kniess on a well‑deserved honor,” Dickinson added. “His ability to bring this story forward reflects the care and intention behind the work.”

University of Phoenix 2026 ADDY® Award Recipients

Gold ADDY® Awards

Silver ADDY® Awards

Spokesmoji

Film, Video and Sound, Television Advertising, Regional and National Campaign

Film, Video and Sound, Television Advertising, Regional and National Campaign Tortoise and the Hare

Film, Video and Sound, Television Advertising, Regional and National Campaign

Bronze ADDY® Award

UOPX Transfer Path Mobile App

Online and Interactive, Mobile and Web-Based Apps

According to the American Advertising Federation, the ADDY® Awards represent the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, with more than 25,000 entries submitted annually through local AAF Ad Club competitions. ADDY® Awards is a registered trademark of the American Advertising Federation.

The American Advertising Awards program follows a three‑tier structure: local, district and national. Gold and Silver ADDY® Award recipients from local competitions advance to one of 15 district competitions, with district‑level winners eligible to move forward to the national stage.

University of Phoenix has previously received ADDY® Awards from the Phoenix Chapter in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019.

Learn more about the Phoenix Chapter of the AAF here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

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SOURCE University of Phoenix