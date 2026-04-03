The Ultimate Editing Bay: GIBO Unveils Multi-Modal Workspaces Within GIBO Watch

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a global technology company focused on AI-driven content, today announced the launch of its Multi-Modal Workspaces Engine, a core component of the GIBO Watch system designed to unify the editing, assembly, and finalization process for short-form video production.

Positioned as the “Ultimate Editing Bay” within the GIBO Watch framework, this release introduces a seamless environment where video clips, AI-generated voiceovers, and background music can be integrated, edited, and exported within a single intelligent workspace.

Bringing Creation Together in One Unified Interface

As content production becomes increasingly AI-driven, creators often face fragmented workflows across multiple tools. GIBO’s Multi-Modal Workspaces address this challenge by providing a centralized editing interface that consolidates all creative elements into a cohesive production environment.

Within this workspace, creators can combine visual outputs, synchronize audio layers, refine transitions, and finalize content without the need for external editing software. This integrated approach significantly reduces workflow complexity and enhances production efficiency.

Multi-Modal Integration for Modern Content Production

The Multi-Modal Workspaces are designed to support the convergence of multiple content layers, enabling creators to seamlessly orchestrate:

AI-generated video clips and scenes

AI voiceovers with synchronized timing

Generated background music and sound effects

By aligning these elements within a single timeline-based interface, the system enables precise control over narrative flow, pacing, and audiovisual consistency—critical for high-performance short-form content.

Simplified Export and Publishing Workflow

To complete the production cycle, GIBO Watch introduces built-in export and publishing tools, allowing creators to prepare and deliver content efficiently.

The export system supports multiple formats and aspect ratios, ensuring compatibility with various social media platforms and streaming environments. This allows creators to move from production to distribution seamlessly, accelerating time-to-market for short-form content.

Advancing GIBO Watch as a Full-Stack Creative Framework

The introduction of Multi-Modal Workspaces further strengthens GIBO Watch’s position as a comprehensive AI-enabled framework for short film production, marketing, and monetization.

By integrating creation, editing, and output capabilities into a unified system, GIBO is building a full-stack infrastructure that supports the entire content lifecycle—from ideation and generation to final delivery and distribution.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Content Production

GIBO continues to focus on simplifying and scaling the creative process through AI innovation. The Multi-Modal Workspaces represent a critical step toward enabling creators, studios, and platforms to operate within a fully integrated production ecosystem.

As demand for short-form content continues to grow globally, GIBO Watch is designed to provide the tools necessary to produce, refine, and deliver content efficiently hence unlocking new opportunities in the evolving digital content economy.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, the Company’s advantages and expected growth, the Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the Company’s cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

William.zima@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/

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SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.