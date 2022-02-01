Unity Launches Safe Voice in Closed Beta – An Advanced Anti-Toxicity Solution to Foster Safer Gaming Communities

Safe Voice is Context-Aware Technology That Leverages Acoustic and Semantic Intelligence to Identify Toxic and Disruptive Behavior

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$U—Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the launch of Safe Voice, an advanced toxicity detection solution from Unity Gaming Services that leverages cutting-edge acoustic and semantic intelligence to identify in-game toxicity at scale. The context-aware technology gives studios the capability to take action faster, and to ultimately build and foster more positive, safe and engaged gaming communities. Safe Voice analyzes unique voice characteristics like tone, loudness, pitch, intonation, emotion, and context of player interactions, to deliver nuanced insights rapidly. Built to integrate seamlessly with Unity’s Voice Chat solution (Vivox), Safe Voice is game engine agnostic and provides an important safety-layer to a game’s player communications toolkit.





“At Unity we are leading the way with best-in-class solutions to support studios in their fight to protect their communities from toxic and disruptive behavior in games,” said Jeff Collins, SVP and GM, Unity Gaming Services. “Safe Voice is exemplary of how we’re tackling this challenge with cutting-edge technology that intuitively makes what was once a laborious and resource intensive process more efficient, effective and scalable. We are excited to empower studios with a tool that simplifies combatting toxicity and helps pave the way for building safer and more inclusive gaming environments.”

Safe Voice leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to offer both proactive and player-initiated toxicity detection. It is activated when players flag instances of toxic or disruptive behaviors and it also monitors for behaviors or activities in game that could be indicative of a toxic event (e.g. players muting another player or abrupt exits). Detailed session reporting dashboards give moderators a thorough and nuanced understanding of player interactions so they can better monitor the health of their community. The overview dashboard shows trends over time and surfaces behaviors that are driving the most disruption in their game to help moderators prioritize instances to react to.

Hi-Rez Studios, the creators of the popular free-to-play tactical shooter, Rogue Company, recently adopted Safe Voice to help manage their toxicity challenges.

“Safe Voice is a breakthrough tool that has helped us better understand our community,” said Tony Jones, Lead Producer, Rogue Company. “The tool gives us visibility into what’s happening in the game, not only from a trust and safety perspective, but also from a general gameplay perspective. The extra data points in the Safe Voice dashboard have been critical for helping moderators identify higher risk users and incidents quickly, allowing us to mitigate situations before they have a chance to escalate in a much more efficient and effective way.”

Safe Voice is the first product from a suite of toxicity solutions Unity plans to release that will be available through Unity Gaming Services. Safe Voice is available in closed beta now. Developers can visit https://create.unity.com/safe-voice-beta to request beta access. To learn more about Safe Voice, visit https://unity.com/products/safe-voice.

