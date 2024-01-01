United States Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook 2025: Retail Giants Integrate Recommerce into Reverse Logistics – Walmart, Amazon & Target Lead Inventory Reuse Trend – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook – 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment – Q2 2025 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The U.S. recommerce market is poised for impressive growth, with an expected increase of 11.2% annually, reaching an estimated US$64.29 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the market saw a notable CAGR of 14.1%, and projections for 2025-2029 anticipate a CAGR of 9.4%, leading to a market size of approximately USD 91.97 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in United States, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.

Key Insights

Recommerce in the U.S. is undergoing structural formalization, moving from fragmented peer-to-peer resale toward platformized, infrastructure-backed, and regulation-compliant models. Electronics and apparel are leading this transformation as OEMs, brands, and retailers embed trade-in, resale, and repair into core operations – not as auxiliary channels but as strategic imperatives. Platforms like eBay, Back Market, and ThredUp are scaling authentication, logistics, and resale infrastructure while brand-owned resale is becoming standard in apparel.

Electronics Recommerce Is Scaling Through OEM and Retailer Trade-In Models

Recommerce in consumer electronics is scaling rapidly through structured trade-in and refurbishment programs led by OEMs and major retailers.

Apple continues to expand its nationwide trade-in program for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Best Buy and Amazon Renewed are increasing their footprint in certified refurbished electronics.

Back Market raised additional capital in 2023 to strengthen its U.S. refurbisher network and logistics capabilities.

OEMs are embedding trade-in models into annual upgrade cycles to retain customers and reduce lifecycle costs. Retailers are using recommerce to optimize returns management amid margin pressure.

State-level Right to Repair laws in California, Minnesota, and New York are enabling greater refurbisher participation. The FTC issued updated guidelines in 2023 regulating how refurbished electronics can be marketed, increasing compliance requirements.

Trade-in and certified refurbished models will deepen across OEMs and large retailers. Increased supply of repairable devices, coupled with higher quality standards, will formalize electronics recommerce into a mainstream retail channel.

Apparel Brands Are Internalizing Recommerce Through Branded Channels

U.S. apparel brands are actively internalizing resale through dedicated recommerce programs.

Levi’s SecondHand, Patagonia Worn Wear, and Lululemon Like New have expanded direct-to-consumer resale channels. ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service powers recommerce for brands including Adidas, Crocs, and JCPenney.

Brands aim to retain resale margins and manage brand integrity by controlling pricing, presentation, and authentication.

Recommerce supports ESG mandates and provides a channel to clear surplus inventory without deep discounting.

Consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, increasingly seek resale options from brands they already trust.

Branded resale will become standard among apparel companies with mid- to high-value SKUs. White-label infrastructure providers will scale to meet demand, embedding resale capabilities directly into e-commerce and store operations.

Retailers Are Embedding Recommerce into Reverse Logistics

U.S. omnichannel retailers are integrating recommerce into their reverse logistics networks to handle high return volumes and excess inventory.

Amazon Warehouse Deals offers certified refurbished products sourced from returns.

Walmart partners with B-Stock and Liquidity Services to manage liquidation through resale.

Target has piloted resale routing for returned inventory via external platforms.

Platforms such as Optoro and Loop Returns support grading, refurbishment, and restocking workflows.Retailers are focused on using recommerce to offset return losses and reduce landfill exposure.

Recommerce will be embedded directly into supply chain workflows for large retailers. Reverse logistics will increasingly include automated resale routing as a core component of inventory planning and sustainability reporting.

Competitive Landscape Is Becoming Verticalized and Infrastructure-Led

Concurrently, the competitive landscape is fragmenting by category and consolidating by capability. Infrastructure players like Trove and Reflaunt are enabling brands to launch recommerce operations at scale, while partnerships in logistics and reverse supply chains are becoming critical for cost and quality control. Regulatory action especially around repair access and refurbished labeling is raising operational standards and setting clearer rules of participation.

Over the next 2-4 years, recommerce will become embedded across retail categories, with trusted resale flows, standardized refurbishment, and infrastructure-backed scaling defining the next phase of market maturity.

The U.S. recommerce market is increasingly dominated by category-specialized players and infrastructure enablers.

eBay acquired Certilogo in 2023 to strengthen authentication of branded goods, especially in fashion and accessories.

ThredUp and Trove serve both as consumer-facing platforms and as resale infrastructure for brands.

Poshmark has launched live selling through Posh Shows to enhance user engagement.

Categories like fashion, electronics, and luxury require differentiated handling and trust mechanisms such as authentication and grading.

Players are expanding value-added services beyond listing – covering logistics, fraud protection, and data integration. Brands increasingly prefer infrastructure partners to build internal resale capability without managing the tech stack themselves.

Vertical-specific recommerce will consolidate around infrastructure providers and trusted resale brands. Generalist platforms will focus on high-trust segments, while tech-enabled resale services become the foundation for recommerce scalability.

Strategic Partnerships and Regulatory Changes Are Reshaping Market Dynamics

The market is being reshaped by deeper operational partnerships and regulatory pressure on repairability, transparency, and resale compliance.

ThredUp partnered with JCPenney in 2024 to pilot in-store resale programs. Back Market partnered with UPS in 2023 to streamline refurbisher logistics.

Right to Repair laws passed in California, Minnesota, and enforced in New York (Digital Fair Repair Act) mandate OEMs to provide parts and manuals for independent repairs.

Platforms seek logistics and infrastructure partners to lower cost-to-serve and increase operational throughput.

Regulatory bodies are increasing scrutiny on transparency, consumer protection, and resale claims. State-led policy reforms are unlocking supply-side availability of repairable goods and enforcing compliance in claims.

Compliance and infrastructure will become core competitive differentiators. Retailers and OEMs will prioritize traceability, repair access, and resale standardization to meet both regulatory and consumer expectations.

Company Coverage:

eBay

Back Market

ThredUp

Apple

Best Buy

Amazon Renewed

Levi’s (SecondHand)

Patagonia (Worn Wear)

Lululemon (Like New)

Adidas

Crocs

JCPenney

Amazon Warehouse Deals

Walmart

B-Stock

Liquidity Services

Target

Optoro

Loop Returns

Trove

Reflaunt

Poshmark

UPS

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2025 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $91.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States

Report Scope

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in United States, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.

Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:

United States Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Other Sectors

United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment

Other Product Categories

United States Recommerce by Channel

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

United States Recommerce by Sales Model

Resale

Rental

Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

United States Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale

Social Media Driven Resale

United States Recommerce by Platform Type

Generalist Marketplaces

Vertical-Specific Platforms

United States Recommerce by Device and OS

Mobile vs Desktop

Android, iOS

United States Recommerce by City Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

United States Recommerce by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments

Cash

United States Recommerce Market Share Analysis

Market Share by Key Players

Competitive Landscape Overview

United States Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jjb0w

