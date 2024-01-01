K1x Named to Selling Power’s 2025 List of 60 Best Companies to Sell For Alongside Apple, Microsoft and Salesforce

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–K1x, the AI-powered platform transforming tax compliance for institutional filers, has been named to Selling Power magazine’s 2025 list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For. The recognition comes on the heels of the company’s first-ever user conference, held June 24–25, which brought customers together to shape the future of the platform.

K1x earned the distinction following Selling Power’s in-depth evaluation across five core categories: company overview, compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training and enablement, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and AI integration in sales processes. The annual ranking reflects excellence in both product strength and sales team support.

“For prospective employees, customers, and investors, this recognition is further proof that our product delivers measurable value—and that we’ve built the right culture to bring it to market,” said Ken Powell, Chief Revenue Officer at K1x. “We’re proud to be recognized and even more proud of the team behind this success.”

Just weeks earlier, K1x hosted its first-ever user conference, a two-day in-person event focused on helping customers maximize the platform’s capabilities while engaging directly with leadership and product teams. Clients participated in hands-on sessions, shared insights, and contributed to future product planning—underscoring the company’s commitment to co-innovation and client success.

“The energy at the conference made it clear: our customers are passionate about K1x and deeply invested in our shared vision,” Powell added. “That kind of engagement pushes us to keep delivering, evolving, and listening.”

With growing adoption, continued product development, and national recognition for its sales culture, K1x enters the second half of 2025 with strong momentum.

To view the full Selling Power list, visit Selling Power Magazine.

About K1x

K1x is the AI tax automation platform trusted by institutional filers to streamline compliance with complex forms such as K-1s, K-3s, 990s, and 1099s. By automating the extraction and distribution of tax data at scale, K1x reduces risk, improves accuracy, and accelerates reporting.

