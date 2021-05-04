Union Home Mortgage Welcomes New Area Sales and Growth Manager

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, today announced the hiring of Paula Sawitski as an area sales and growth manager for the Michigan region. In this role, Sawitski is responsible for building a team of new mortgage originators statewide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paula to the UHM team,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “Union Home Mortgage is in growth mode and the experience and industry insight Paula brings are valuable assets for our continued national expansion.”

In addition to the development of her statewide network of new mortgage originators, Sawitski is responsible for helping both new and existing originators manage their portfolio of business. She will also help Partners develop leadership skills and grow within the organization.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to work for an organization like Union Home Mortgage,” said Sawitski. “UHM provides industry leading tools and resources for Partners to be able to grow and be productive within the organization. I look forward to building a team of passionate Partners driven to be successful here in Michigan.”

Sawitski has over 20 years of mortgage industry experience both as an originator and a sales leader. Prior to joining UHM, she served in several roles of varying leadership positions at organizations like Fifth Third Securities and Bank of America. Most recently, she worked as assistant vice president-mortgage market manager at PNC.

