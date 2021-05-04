Academy of Media Arts High School Partners With Sony Music Group to Support Health and Wellness of Its Scholars in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMA—Academy of Media Arts High School (AMA HS) is proud to announce a partnership with Sony Music Group designed to support the school’s unique project-based learning and career pathways curriculum and its scholars.

Together with Sony Music Group, AMA HS will provide health and wellness resources to its scholars to meet their social and emotional needs during this challenging time with individualized educational plans. AMA’s Health and Wellness Center focuses on scholars’ emotional intelligence and executive functioning skills as well as providing counseling services, peer counseling, fitness, mindfulness activities, nutrition and restorative justice practices.

AMA’s mindfulness activities include daily reciting of leadership skills, breathing exercises, circuit training, and meditation. AMA’s HWC interdisciplinary project-based learning units allow scholars to create health & wellness plans for community members that serve to reduce blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

“Sony Music Group’s Social Justice Fund is truly inspirational, and we sincerely appreciate their invaluable partnership,” said Dana Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Media Arts High School.

Please see Academy of Media Arts High School Thank you video



https://vimeo.com/536597233

Academy of Media Arts CBS News Feature about the Sony Music Group Partnership.



https://youtu.be/s9tnuGa09wQ

