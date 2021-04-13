Union Home Mortgage Positioned to Grow in Coastal Carolina with Expanded Jacksonville Team

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, is excited to announce an expansion in the thriving Carolina coastal market of Jacksonville, North Carolina. The move will allow UHM to provide its unmatched service and support in both mortgage origination and refinancing to more of the region’s current and prospective homebuyers.

“Each one of these Partners brings with them decades of combined experience in the industry and I am excited to see what they can do for those looking for the best mortgage experience whether buying or refinancing a home,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “The familiarity and expertise they possess make them ideal additions to our team and aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and vision.”

The Partners comprising UHM’s newly strengthened presence in Jacksonville include Timothy Jackson, Bernice Poteet, Melissa Seiler, and Stan Walston. Mary Skipper will serve as the branch manager. This team brings decades of combined industry experience in a variety of housing and mortgage-related roles in markets throughout North Carolina.

Mary Skipper will serve as the Jacksonville branch manager with more than 10 years of experience as a loan officer. In addition to her branch responsibilities, Skipper will be focused on growing the sales team. The team includes Timothy Jackson, an experienced professional who started working in the mortgage industry in 1989; Bernice Poteet who holds significant local expertise and will serve as a senior mortgage officer for Onslow and Carteret counties; Melissa Seiler, a loan officer with a focus on eastern North Carolina, as well as Onslow County and its neighboring communities; and Stan Walston who will focus on Jacksonville and the surrounding areas.

“The combination of world-class culture, time-saving technology, and unwavering commitment to the customer really separates Union Home Mortgage from the competition,” said Mary Skipper. “It’s exciting to experience so much growth. There has never been a better time to join UHM. We are better positioned to serve this region today than ever before, and we look forward to helping clients realize their homebuying potential.”

For more information on career opportunities with Union Home Mortgage, go to UHM.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

