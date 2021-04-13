Emerson Wins 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

Energy Star recognizes Emerson’s Sensi thermostat, the first-ever smart thermostat to win honor, for second consecutive year

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies and solutions, announced today that its Sensi™ smart thermostat has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the second consecutive year. Emerson’s Sensi brand was the first smart thermostat to receive the honor in 2020.

“Our smart thermostats are designed to reduce energy usage and costs to help our customers champion a more sustainable environment. Reducing our impact on the planet means rethinking our daily choices, and the Sensi smart thermostat makes it easier to make those choices without sacrificing comfort,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “We are grateful for engaged partners like ENERGY STAR and are proud to once again be recognized as Partner of the Year as a sustainable comfort solution.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors businesses and organizations that lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, services and strategies. The Partner of the Year Award represents the highest level of recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Sensi smart thermostat is just one example of how Emerson delivers sustainable solutions that improve efficiency, reduce emissions and conserve resources. The company’s innovative software enables power companies to seamlessly incorporate renewable energy sources to improve reliability and efficiency, and its industry-leading compressors are helping incorporate more environmentally responsible refrigerants.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Heating and cooling are major drivers in a home’s energy usage and costs. Through its ENERGY STAR-certified Sensi smart thermostats, Emerson is positioned to help customers increase energy efficiency and save money, while maintaining indoor comfort. The Sensi™ smart thermostat and Sensi™ Touch smart thermostat can help save users about 23% of HVAC energy consumption by adjusting the temperature using flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing.

As smart technology continues to grow in popularity in homes, Sensi thermostats also integrate with other mobile device apps and smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings. Sensi smart thermostats are available through contracting professionals, retail stores, online marketplaces and Sensi.Emerson.com.

Emerson collaborates with the largest utility companies across the country to offer a selection of low- to no-cost smart thermostats to their customers through energy efficiency rebate programs. In addition, Sensi smart thermostats are used in many energy efficiency and demand response programs that reduce strain on the power grid.

For more information, visit Sensi.Emerson.com or connect with Sensi thermostat on Facebook (Facebook.com/SensiComfort), Twitter (Twitter.com/Sensi) and LinkedIn (LinkedIn.com/Showcase/Sensi-Solutions).

Winners for the Partner of Year Award are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Contacts

Caitlin Davis



Phone: 314-982-8706



Email: [email protected]