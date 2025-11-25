UniDoc Receives Order for Health Cubes

Three units for demonstration within Verizon Innovation Labs

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) (“UniDoc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the sale of three Health Cubes to Verizon for demonstration within Verizon Innovation Labs. Two units have been delivered and installed – one at Verizon’s Los Angeles Innovation Lab and one at the San Francisco Innovation Center. Verizon plans to use the systems to showcase UniDoc’s clinician‑assisted virtual care capabilities to enterprise visitors through its Innovation Labs program.

Key Features:

Two Health Cubes are live at Verizon Innovation Labs in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Third unit targeted for installation by year‑end near Washington, D.C.

Verizon will showcase UniDoc’s technology with Innovation Lab demonstrations.

“Demonstrating inside Verizon’s Innovation Labs puts UniDoc in front of decision‑makers who are building connected care programs,” said Tony Baldassarre, President and CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. “These deployments create a practical venue to show how our Health Cube, NEIL Connect® software and integrated Verizon connectivity can support clinician‑assisted exams, remote monitoring and care coordination across pharmacies, clinics and community sites. It’s an important step for our commercialization pipeline.”

UniDoc Booth Installed at Verizon Innovation Lab

Demonstration Scope and Configuration

The deployments place UniDoc’s virtual care platform inside Verizon’s enterprise showcase environments. Each demonstration configuration integrates a Verizon connectivity solution within the Cube and includes medical instruments and components appropriate for clinician‑assisted examinations, such as:

USB Electronic Stethoscope

Versa Scope

All‑in‑One Vital Signs Monitor (SpO₂, Blood Pressure, Pulse Rate, Temperature, Scale)

IT & Communication Equipment

Software (including NEIL Connect)

ADA exterior platform with CCTV system

Blood analysis equipment

ECG/EKG with blood analyzer

Next Steps

The third Health Cube from the three‑unit order is slated for installation by the end of 2025 at a Verizon site outside Washington, D.C. UniDoc will coordinate with Verizon on demonstration content and scheduling.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

