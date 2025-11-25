Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Geologic Modeling of High-Grade Drill Intercepts Underway

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE:SLV)(OTCQX:SLVDF)(FSE:4YW) (“Silver Dollar” or the “Company”) is pleased to report underground sample assay results and preliminary geologic modeling of existing high-grade drill results in support of an exploration and mining strategy shift from open pit to underground at its 100%-owned La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project (the “Property”) in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Figure 1: La Joya plan view showing mineralized areas and location of underground sampling.

A total of 16 channel samples were collected from the historic La Embotelladora mine workings, showing mineralization localized in ENE and NNE structural zones. Sample R-300 returned 2,753 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 0.4 metres (m) representing the NNE trending zone. Sample R-291 returned 328 g/t AgEq over 0.4m representing the ENE structural zone (Table 1). These data combined with existing drilling results are aiding in the Company’s ongoing strategy of transitioning La Joya from an open pit to an underground project by confirming high grade mineralization localization in a network of prospective structures. Ongoing geologic modeling will focus on validating this thesis through re-focused exploration planning.

Photo 1: Underground sampling of the historic La Embotelladora Mineworkings.

Figure 2: Plan view showing recent channel sample assay results and existing drilling results.

Sample ID Width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu g/t Pb g/t Zn g/t AgEq g/t R-289 0.4 2 0.0 387 26 171 6 R-290 0.6 5 0.3 464 17 158 21 R-291 0.4 166 0.2 23,110 43 153 328 R-292 1.1 11 0.1 1,900 14 186 26 R-293 0.7 4 0.4 606 13 145 23 R-294 0.6 2 0.0 254 9 153 5 R-295 0.6 2 0.1 448 9 163 7 R-296 0.85 5 0.1 457 369 1,620 13 R-297 0.8 5 0.1 689 292 4,440 18 R-298 0.3 1 0.1 367 11 156 6 R-299 0.85 26 0.0 2,160 20 204 41 R-300 0.4 1,800 0.6 139,860 1,340 4,550 2,753 R-301 0.95 148 0.1 13,870 36 234 244 R-302 0.32 34 0.5 416 15 129 57 R-303 0.4 9 1.1 460 4 182 54 R-304 0.26 3 0.2 549 58 364 15

Table 1: Assay results from underground sampling campaign.

Silver equivalent is calculated using the following metal prices in USD: Au $1,750/oz, Ag $22/oz, Pb $1.25/lb, Zn $1.50/lb, Cu $4.30/lb. Recoveries of Au 66%, Ag 93%, Pb 87%, Zn 84%, Cu 70% historically reported from Pan American Silver’s La Colorada mine and Southern Silver’s Cerro Minitas mine (Cu only) have been used in the AgEq calculation, and are assumed to be comparable to anticipated recoveries at La Joya.

Figure 3: La Joya preliminary numerical model of AgEq trended to apparent E-W structural network.

Silver Dollar has also completed preliminary numerical modeling of existing drillhole assay data to identify additional high-grade mineralization. Numerical models were trended using preliminary vein modeling, which focused on a series of emerging E-W trends. Ongoing geologic modeling will incorporate other local trends, including a NNE structural trend, and the impact of stratigraphic-structural intersections on plunging mineral trends.

“With silver, copper, and gold prices all reaching record highs this year, it’s an opportune time to re-conceptualize La Joya from a new underground perspective,” said Greg Lytle, President of Silver Dollar. “The goal of our geological modeling is to assess La Joya’s underground potential based on a compilation of all historical data, consider hypothetical underground mining methods, and identify high-priority exploration targets to add value to the Project.”

Procedure, quality assurance/quality control and data verification:

All rock samples were collected, described, photographed, and bagged on-site. The samples were delivered by Silver Dollar staff to ActLabs in Zacatecas, Mexico for analysis. ActLabs is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Rock samples were crushed, pulverized and screened to -80 mesh at the lab, prior to analysis. Gold is analyzed by a 30g Fire Assay with AA (atomic absorption spectroscopy) finish, then gravimetric finish if greater than 10ppm Gold. Silver and 34 other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission spectroscopy) finish. Silver, lead, zinc, and copper over limits were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES (Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy) finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s quality assurance and quality control protocol.

About the La Joya Property:

La Joya is an advanced exploration stage property consisting of 15 mineral concessions totaling 4,646 hectares and hosts the Main Mineralized Trend (MMT), Santo Nino, and Coloradito deposits.

The previous operator, Silvercrest Mines, released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) NI 43-101 Technical Report on the La Joya Property in December 2013. The PEA included a mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the MMT and Santo Nino deposits (See Historical MRE Table) that was based on 89 holes totaling 30,085 m of Silvercrest’s drilling between 2010 and 2012 (See Historical MRE Model). The MRE was reported to conform to CIM definitions for resource estimation; however, a qualified person of Silver Dollar has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource, and the Company is not treating it as a current mineral resource. Independent data verification and an assessment of the mineral resource estimation methods are required to verify the historical mineral resource.

The Property is situated approximately 75 kilometres southeast of the Durango state capital city of Durango in a high-grade silver region with past-producing and operating mines, including Silver Storm’s La Parrilla Mine, Industrias Penoles’ Sabinas Mine, Grupo Mexico’s San Martin Mine, Sabinas Mine, First Majestic’s Del Toro Mine, and Pan American Silver’s La Colorada Mine (Figure 4).

Figure 4: La Joya location and historical and operating mines in the area.

Dale Moore, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

