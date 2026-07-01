Under Kteily’s Leadership, Legacy Has Become North America’s Leading Digital Male Fertility Clinic, Backed By $50M Of Funding from Investors Like Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator, And FirstMark Capital, And Celebrities Like Justin Bieber

Khaled Kteily is the founder and CEO of Legacy (Give Legacy, Inc.), the digital male fertility clinic he founded out of Harvard University in 2018 that has grown into North America’s leading at-home sperm testing and storage company. Legacy lets men order a mail-in collection kit, provide a sample at home, and have it analyzed at its CLIA-certified andrology laboratory, removing the friction and stigma that has long kept men out of reproductive healthcare.

Kteily founded the company after a personal experience with sperm freezing convinced him the process was needlessly clinical and uncomfortable. His goal, he says, is to “change the outdated view that fertility is a women’s issue” and “create a space for men to take control of their reproductive health.”

From Startup Battlefield winner to category leader

Legacy first drew national attention in November 2018, when it won the Startup Battlefield competition and the $50,000 Disrupt Cup at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, besting twelve other finalists. The company went on to graduate from Y Combinator’s Summer 2019 batch after incubating at the Harvard Innovation Labs.

Today, Legacy offers semen analysis, sperm DNA fragmentation testing, STI screening, and cryogenic storage, alongside telehealth consultations and personalized improvement plans. The company has completed close to 100,000 tests, including semen analyses, DNA fragmentation tests, and sperm cryopreservation. Its primary laboratory in New Jersey is CLIA-certified and CLEP-approved (New York State’s Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program).

Partnerships, payers, and the military

Legacy’s services are covered by major insurers including UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, and Cigna, and the company works with leading institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic and NYU Langone Health. With the advice of David Shulkin, M.D., the ninth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Legacy has built a substantial presence in the military community and is the preferred male fertility provider to the special operations community.

In partnership with the Military Family Building Coalition, Legacy offers all Naval Special Warfare operators – including Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel – free at-home sperm testing with one year of complimentary cryopreservation, and it extends the same services to U.S. Army Special Forces (the Green Berets) through the Green Beret Foundation, in both cases at no cost to the operator.

Legacy has also entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Veterans Health Administration and, in 2024, signed contracts to extend fertility services to more than nine million U.S. veterans. Service members are roughly twice as likely as civilians to experience infertility due to toxic exposures, injuries, and operational stress.

Funding and growth

Legacy has raised more than $50 million from leading venture firms and angel investors. Bain Capital Ventures led the company’s $1.5 million seed round in 2019 and its $25 million Series B in 2022; FirstMark Capital led the $10 million Series A in 2021. Section 32, TQ Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, and Samsung Next Ventures have also backed the company, as have celebrity investors Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Orlando Bloom, and DJ Khaled. A 2024 round led by AI-driven fund TRAC.vc, alongside FirstMark Capital and Samsung Next Ventures, brought Legacy to profitability.

Recognition

Under Kteily’s leadership, Legacy has been named a Top Company by Y Combinator (2024), listed multiple times among Forbes’ “America’s Best Startup Employers,” ranked one of the Financial Times’ fastest-growing companies of 2024, and identified by Business Insider as one of the startups most likely to reach unicorn status.

Kteily himself is an Aspen Ideas Scholar, a Center for Public Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, a Global Leadership Fellow of the World Economic Forum, and an Arab America Foundation 40 Under 40 honoree. He is also a board member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Metro New York chapter.

A shifting cultural narrative

Kteily frames Legacy’s work against a documented decline in male fertility; research indicates the average global sperm count has fallen roughly 50% over the last 40 years, and against the fact that men contribute to 30-50% of infertility cases. “Our prediction has always been that within five years, sperm freezing will be as normal to talk about as egg freezing is today,” he says.

About Khaled Kteily

Khaled Kteily is a Canadian-Lebanese entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Legacy. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and a Master in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he received a full scholarship and was a fellow at the Center for Public Leadership. He previously worked as a healthcare consultant at Oliver Wyman.

About Legacy

Give Legacy, Inc. (“Legacy”) is North America’s leading digital male fertility clinic, offering at-home sperm testing, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI screening, and cryogenic storage through a CLIA-certified andrology laboratory. Founded in 2018 and based in New York, Legacy is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, FirstMark Capital, and other leading investors. Learn more at givelegacy.com.

Media Contact

Legacy Media Office

press@givelegacy.com

SOURCE: Legacy Media Office

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