State Licensed Cannabis Companies Move To Intervene In MMJ’s D.C. Circuit Litigation To Stop Rescheduling

“This isn’t about opposing legitimate business success. It’s about asking whether companies that chose the state marijuana pathway should receive federal advantages while MMJ companies spent years and millions of dollars complying with the FDA and DEA pathway are still waiting for equal treatment under the law.”

– Duane Boise, CEO MMJ International Holdings.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, Inc. and MMJ BioPharma Labs, Inc. (collectively, “MMJ”), today announced that two state-licensed medical marijuana operators have moved to intervene in the consolidated marijuana rescheduling litigation currently pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, while MMJ is evaluating whether issues relating to prior communications with counsel for the proposed intervenors should be presented to the Court.

On June 29, 2026, MedPharm Iowa, LLC d/b/a Bud & Mary’s and Tri-Mountain Pure, LLC filed a motion seeking leave to intervene as party respondents in support of the U.S. Department of Justice in the consolidated petitions for review challenging DOJ’s April 28, 2026 Final Order regarding marijuana scheduling.

In their filing, the proposed intervenors state they have already submitted applications for DEA registrations under the Final Order’s expedited registration process for state-licensed medical marijuana operators and argue they would suffer significant economic harm if the D.C. Circuit were to vacate or stay the Final Order. Among the interests cited are relief from Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, business planning undertaken in reliance on the Final Order, pending DEA registration applications, research opportunities, commercial relationships, and workforce recruitment.

“The intervention motion confirms what MMJ has consistently argued,” said Duane Boise, President and CEO of MMJ International Holdings. “The companies seeking to intervene openly acknowledge the substantial financial and regulatory benefits they expect to receive if DOJ’s Final Order remains in place. Those are legitimate business interests, and the Court should have a complete record regarding those interests.”

MMJ further noted that the motion is filed by attorney Shane Pennington of Blank Rome LLP.

Separately, MMJ is reviewing communications exchanged with Mr. Pennington and Blank Rome during January 2026 regarding a potential engagement involving MMJ BioPharma Cultivation’s federal regulatory matters. According to MMJ, those communications included a formal conflicts review conducted by the firm and the circulation of a draft engagement letter following disclosures made by MMJ concerning its federal regulatory activities.

MMJ is currently evaluating whether those prior communications have any bearing under applicable professional responsibility rules in light of Blank Rome’s present representation of parties seeking to intervene in support of the government in litigation directly involving MMJ and related entities.

“No conclusions have been reached,” Boise said. “We are carefully reviewing the relevant facts, the governing professional responsibility rules, and the applicable case law before determining whether any issue should be presented to the Court.”

The intervention motion does not alter MMJ’s underlying position in the consolidated appeals.

MMJ continues to argue that federal agencies must apply the same regulatory standards to all participants in the marijuana industry and that marijuana based medicines intended for patients should continue to satisfy the rigorous scientific, manufacturing, and clinical standards established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

MMJ’s consolidated appeal remains pending before the D.C. Circuit alongside related petitions challenging DOJ’s Final Order.

About MMJ International Holdings, Inc.

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-derived prescription medicines for Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other serious neurological disorders. The company holds two active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an Orphan Drug Designation, and a DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration. Through its subsidiaries, MMJ continues pursuing federal regulatory approvals necessary to develop FDA regulated botanical cannabinoid medicines.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include expectations regarding pending litigation, regulatory proceedings, potential court filings, and future governmental actions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. MMJ undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire