Umbrella Labs Introduces Research Use Only 5 AMINO 1MQ Liquid Program To Support High Rigor NNMT, NAD+ Salvage, And Methyl Donor Bench Science

Umbrella Labs today announced the availability of 5 AMINO 1MQ as a research use only small molecule chemical probe supported by a documentation first workflow built for laboratories that need traceable materials, consistent handling guidance, and assay aware characterization for enzyme inhibition studies.

5 AMINO 1MQ is widely discussed in the scientific literature as a tool compound used to interrogate nicotinamide N methyltransferase, commonly abbreviated as NNMT, a cytosolic enzyme that transfers a methyl group from S adenosyl L methionine to nicotinamide, yielding 1 methylnicotinamide. Because NNMT activity intersects methyl donor utilization and nicotinamide handling, experimental inhibition can be used to probe pathway level relationships among methyl economy balance, NAD+ salvage flux, and downstream metabolic signaling in a range of preclinical systems. Umbrella Labs is positioning this program around a methods framework intended to help investigators reduce avoidable variability across preparation, storage, and assay selection so results remain interpretable and comparable across projects.

The Umbrella Labs 5 AMINO 1MQ program is structured around a practical question research groups repeatedly face when running enzyme inhibition and metabolism experiments. How can a laboratory select and use a pathway probe with enough confidence that observed biology is not simply an artifact of concentration drift, stability behavior, solvent mismatch, or assay interference. Instead of treating documentation as a single file attached to a lot number, the program is built to provide batch level characterization combined with workflow guidance that reflects how bench teams operate across repeated experiments, multiple operators, and diverse readouts. The objective is to support higher quality study planning, clearer reporting, and improved reproducibility for laboratories working in NNMT biology, one carbon biochemistry, NAD+ pathway studies, and systems level metabolism.

“Labs studying NNMT and methyl donor dependent pathways need more than a label and a purity statement, they need a clear picture of how a compound behaves across the full workflow from storage and preparation to assay readout,” said Samuel Yanner, Director of Scientific Operations at Umbrella Labs. “With 5 AMINO 1MQ we are focusing on reproducible characterization that supports NNMT inhibition experiments, including identity confirmation, stability behavior under realistic handling patterns, and practical guidance to reduce ambiguity when interpreting pathway engagement signals.”

Research context and why NNMT probes matter to bench science

NNMT sits at a crossroads of nicotinamide handling and methyl donor utilization, which makes it a frequent focus in studies of metabolic regulation, redox related cofactor pools, and pathway adaptation in experimental systems. In NNMT catalysis, nicotinamide is methylated to 1 methylnicotinamide using S adenosyl L methionine as the methyl donor, which links NNMT activity to broader methyl transfer capacity and to availability of nicotinamide for recycling through NAD+ salvage networks. In research settings, NNMT inhibition is commonly used to explore how altering that branch point can shift the balance of methyl donor consumption, influence measurable pathway intermediates, and change downstream signatures that relate to energy handling, lipid pathways, and mitochondrial capacity depending on model and assay conditions.

A major challenge for laboratories studying enzyme inhibition and metabolic signaling is distinguishing true target engagement from effects created by inconsistent preparation and measurement design. Small differences in delivered concentration can produce large shifts in apparent potency and can complicate comparisons between runs, operators, and projects. Some assay formats also carry risk of misleading readouts when compounds interact with reporters, dyes, membranes, plastics, or plate surfaces, creating signals that appear pathway related but are driven by assay chemistry. Umbrella Labs is designing the 5 AMINO 1MQ program to address these practical issues through transparent, assay minded documentation paired with reproducibility focused workflow guidance.

Program philosophy, documentation first rather than product first

The 5 AMINO 1MQ program follows a documentation first approach that treats batch level characterization and methods guidance as core deliverables rather than optional add ons. Each batch is intended to be supported by identity confirmation and chromatographic profiling, along with clear reporting of method conditions and acceptance thresholds so data can be interpreted consistently across instruments and operators. Where appropriate, the program also emphasizes orthogonal confirmation principles, meaning confidence should come from more than one analytical perspective rather than relying on a single measurement to stand in for identity and suitability. This approach is designed to support research groups operating under internal quality systems, audit minded workflows, or multi operator environments where reproducibility depends on clear documentation.

Assay aware characterization designed for NNMT inhibition workflows

Because 5 AMINO 1MQ is used as a pathway probe, characterization is framed around the types of assays commonly used to study NNMT engagement and downstream biochemical effects rather than generic metrics alone. These assay types can include direct enzyme activity measurements, binding or engagement proxies, quantification of pathway intermediates such as 1 methylnicotinamide, and broader functional readouts that attempt to connect target engagement to metabolic signatures in experimental models. The goal is not to prescribe one protocol, but to provide decision support that helps investigators choose controls and reporting details that reduce ambiguity across different readout families.

Practical topics emphasized in the program include how to document working solution preparation, how to track concentration assumptions across serial dilutions, and how to align solvent choices with assay matrices to reduce unintended interference. For NNMT focused work, additional attention is often warranted around assay dynamic range, potential quenching or fluorescence interaction if optical readouts are used, and the selection of orthogonal confirmation methods when interpreting pathway level effects. Umbrella Labs intends to support these decisions with assay aware documentation that helps labs plan experiments with clearer interpretation in mind.

Stability mapping and handling guidance built for real lab conditions

Small differences in handling can cause large differences in delivered exposure, especially when working concentrations are low or when experiments span many days across multiple runs. The 5 AMINO 1MQ program is designed to provide stability and handling guidance oriented around realistic bench patterns such as repeated sampling, short benchtop windows, temperature excursions during transfers, and storage practices across common laboratory environments. The program aims to help laboratories reduce run to run drift by clarifying storage conditions, supporting rational working solution planning, and documenting assumptions that can otherwise remain implicit and lead to inconsistent outcomes.

The 5 AMINO 1MQ liquid format is intended to support laboratories that prefer a ready to handle material for routine assay workflows, while still requiring clear guidance around storage, light exposure, and container management. Umbrella Labs intends to present storage guidance consistent with common analytical handling practices, emphasizing controlled temperature, protection from direct light, and disciplined labeling and tracking to preserve interpretability across longer study timelines.

Traceability that supports multi operator and multi site reproducibility

Reproducibility problems often appear when projects change hands between operators or move between instruments and locations, and those problems are frequently driven by workflow differences rather than changes in the underlying study design. The 5 AMINO 1MQ program is structured to support traceability, including batch identifiers, documentation consistency, and clear statements of analytical conditions so collaborating teams can align on comparable assumptions. The objective is to make it easier for labs to interpret differences as biological rather than procedural, and to help teams maintain a stable baseline across longer research timelines.

This traceability emphasis is particularly relevant for enzyme inhibition studies where small changes in solvent composition, incubation time, temperature, or detection chemistry can produce differences that resemble potency shifts. By treating documentation and handling guidance as part of the deliverable, Umbrella Labs aims to help investigators avoid common sources of drift that can limit comparability across studies.

Method briefs designed to be reusable in research planning and reporting

Umbrella Labs intends to present program outputs in a format that can be reused by laboratory teams in study planning and internal documentation. This includes structured briefs that emphasize what was measured, under what conditions, and what acceptance criteria were used for batch release, while separating measured observations from hypotheses or open questions that require additional experimentation. The intent is to support more consistent reporting practices and to give researchers a stable reference when summarizing reagent provenance and characterization in internal records.

A methods brief format also supports continuity when the same compound is used across multiple projects, enabling labs to reduce repeated guesswork and improve consistency in how data is generated and interpreted. For NNMT pathway studies, this can include consistent documentation of storage assumptions, solvent compatibility notes, and assay family considerations so experimental results remain easier to compare across time.

Material specifications and catalog positioning

Umbrella Labs is offering 5 AMINO 1MQ liquid as a research use only catalog item intended for laboratory and analytical workflows. The catalog listing identifies the material as 30 mL liquid at 50 mg per mL with 1500 mg total content, and provides common chemical identifiers including CAS number and naming conventions used in scientific indexing. The listing also provides basic chemistry descriptors intended to support inventory management and method design, such as molecular formula and molecular weight, alongside a stated purity specification based on LC MS reporting. These specifications are intended to support planning, traceability, and repeatability for laboratories that incorporate NNMT inhibition tools into broader metabolic research programs.

Umbrella Labs is positioning 5 AMINO 1MQ within a research framework centered on documentation, characterization transparency, and practical bench guidance. The objective is to help investigators choose appropriate controls, align assay selection with the mechanistic question, and report key handling details so results can be interpreted in a way that supports follow on experiments and cross project comparison.

Scope and research use only restrictions

All 5 AMINO 1MQ materials and associated documentation supplied by Umbrella Labs are provided strictly for laboratory research and analytical workflows. They are not intended for diagnostic or therapeutic applications, and they should be handled only by qualified personnel in appropriately equipped laboratory environments using established institutional procedures for chemicals and laboratory reagents. Umbrella Labs is presenting this program as a support layer for rigorous bench science, centered on transparent documentation and method aware characterization, so that investigators can reduce avoidable variability and focus on reproducible pathway questions.

