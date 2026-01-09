LA Breast and Body Announces New Advances in Aesthetic Flat Closure Techniques

Dr. Wai-Yee Li of LA Breast and Body introduces groundbreaking insights on aesthetic flat closure, offering patients a personalized, compassionate approach to chest wall reconstruction.

Dr. Wai-Yee Li, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of LA Breast and Body, is pioneering a personalized approach to breast surgery, with a particular focus on breast reconstruction and aesthetic flat closure procedures. These advancements challenge common misconceptions around reconstructive options for breast cancer survivors and patients who choose to undergo mastectomy without replacing the breast mound with implants or tissue (autologous reconstruction).

Dr. Li’s approach is informed by over thirty years of experience in the field, combining clinical expertise with compassion. Her signature white-glove care emphasizes the importance of informed decisions, patient empowerment, and individualized treatment plans.

Achieving Balance and Confidence: Dr. Li’s Expertise in Breast Reduction and Aesthetic Flat Closure

Dr. Li’s expertise in breast surgery extends beyond reconstructive work to include both breast reduction and aesthetic flat closure procedures, where precision and balance are paramount. She is widely recognized for her advanced work in breast reduction surgery, which, while often seen as routine, can be technically complex and lead to dissatisfaction if not performed with skill and experience. In addition to standard breast reductions, Dr. Li also specializes in oncoplastic reductions, which require careful tissue handling and symmetry, especially in cancer-related cases. With hundreds of breast reductions performed, including complex symmetrizing procedures for patients with natural or surgically induced asymmetry, Dr. Li focuses on restoring balance and improving comfort and quality of life. Her experience also includes large-volume reductions, where over 1,000 grams of tissue per breast may be removed, often requiring advanced techniques like free nipple grafting to ensure safe healing and natural results.

Aesthetic flat closure, a procedure gaining popularity in recent years, is another area where Dr. Li brings her expertise. This procedure goes beyond simply leaving the chest flat after mastectomy; it involves creating a smooth, functional, and visually harmonious chest wall. Dr. Li explains that the process is more nuanced than simply forgoing reconstruction. It requires careful balance between medical precision and aesthetic sensibility, as the goal is not just to remove tissue but to leave a well-healed and natural-looking chest. Unfortunately, poorly executed flat closures can leave excess skin or tissue, causing dissatisfaction among patients who may experience uneven contours, discomfort, and limited mobility. Dr. Li’s signature aesthetic flat closure revision procedure offers relief to patients seeking a better outcome, restoring natural contours and often improving posture, with many patients expressing emotional and physical satisfaction with their results. Whether it’s breast reduction or aesthetic flat closure, Dr. Li’s focus on both function and appearance ensures that her patients achieve the most balanced, natural outcomes possible.

Breaking New Ground with the BLBL-LAT Procedure

Dr. Li’s renowned innovation, the Combined Bra-Line Back Lift Latissimus Flap (BLBL-LAT), has been hailed as a breakthrough in complex breast reconstruction. This technique combines breast reconstruction with body contouring, allowing for the restoration of a natural breast form using the patient’s own tissue while also improving back rolls that may result from weight fluctuations or aging. The BLBL-LAT procedure is particularly beneficial for patients who have undergone radiation, as it avoids the long hip-to-hip scar seen with abdominal-based flaps like the DIEP, and mitigates the risks of abdominal hernia. Because the LAT flap in breast reconstruction is ‘pedicled’, meaning it retains the original blood supply you were born with, it has less risk of complete flap loss that can occur in free DIEP flaps and other free flaps. These involve cutting the original blood vessels and reattaching them using microsurgical techniques.

The BLBL-LAT is especially useful for athletic patients who prioritize their core for activities like Pilates. Unlike the abdominal muscle (rectus abdominis, which is vital for sitting up from a lying position), the latissimus muscle function is taken over by other muscles in the back and shoulder region, leading to less long-term functional deficits.

When combined with an implant (direct-to-implant), this technique produces a youthful appearance and is an excellent option for patients who have undergone contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (removal of the other breast to reduce the risk of future breast cancer) with implant reconstruction.

This procedure, requiring only an overnight stay and minimal postoperative pain with Dr. Li’s intercostal nerve blocking techniques, has garnered attention in prestigious plastic surgery journals, including Aesthetic Surgery Journal and PRS-GO. Dr. Li’s work was featured on a podcast by PRS GO in June 2024.

Compassionate, Individualized Care: The Foundation of LA Breast and Body

Dr. Li founded LA Breast and Body with a focus on both the technical and emotional aspects of plastic surgery. She is committed to ensuring that patients receive personalized, compassionate care, treating each patient as an individual rather than just another case.

“Having been in the field for decades, I understand that each patient’s journey is unique,” says Dr. Li. “Whether it’s reconstructive surgery after cancer or an aesthetic procedure, my goal is to empower my patients with knowledge and offer them the most personalized care possible. I am available for consultations, including virtual ones (within the US and internationally), and my patients can reach me directly, even after hours. It’s this level of accessibility and empathy that I believe sets my practice apart.”

LA Breast and Body has become renowned for its outstanding surgical results and for fostering an environment where patients feel heard and respected throughout their journey. Dr. Li emphasizes that creating a safe space for patients is crucial for their healing process.

Surgical Seecrets: Innovating Post-Surgical Comfort

In addition to her surgical practice, Dr. Li is the founder of Surgical Seecrets, a company that designs innovative post-operative garments for patients undergoing breast, pelvic, and abdominal surgeries. Dr. Li created the “Seecret Undies,” a patent-pending, one-piece underwear designed to ease wound care and improve patient comfort during recovery.

“My patients kept telling me how difficult it was to find comfortable garments after surgery, so I took it upon myself to design a solution that could better support healing and dignity,” explains Dr. Li. These garments have become a favorite among patients and healthcare professionals alike, and Dr. Li is working on additional designs, including a compressive breast binder for patients undergoing breast surgeries such as aesthetic flat closure and gender-affirming top surgery.

About LA Breast and Body

LA Breast and Body, led by Dr. Wai-Yee Li, is a premier plastic surgery clinic based in Pasadena and Arcadia, California. Dr. Li specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, including complex breast reconstructions, breast reductions and cosmetic surgery for the entire body. The clinic is known for its compassionate, patient-focused care, offering cutting-edge treatments that deliver both outstanding results and a deeply personal experience.

Dr. Li’s work can also be explored further on her Wikigence page .

