Ultimate Support Systems to Present Latest Products at InfoComm 2023

Company Joins the ACT Entertainment Booth to Highlight New Mic Stand and Universal Tablet Holder

ORLANDO, FL, JUNE 1, 2023 ― ACT Entertainment, an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of AV equipment, will present the latest solutions from its Ultimate Support Systems (USS) brand at InfoComm 2023 (Booth 3643). Acquired by ACT last fall, USS is set to display its new UTH-100 Universal Tablet Holder and BCM-300 Deluxe Broadcast Mic Stand.

“These latest USS solutions exemplify the efforts we’re making to provide our customers with the tools and support they need to enhance their AV experiences,” says Paul Nunn, Creative Director, ACT Entertainment, who joined the company as part of the acquisition. “We developed these solutions in direct response to customer requests and look forward to showcasing them at InfoComm this year.”

The company’s new UTH-100 Universal Tablet Holder offers flexible support for a wide variety of tablet types and sizes. Featuring an adjustable pole clamp and flexible ball joint, the UTH-100 enables users to connect the holder to any microphone stand, while also allowing them to adjust it to any position. Additionally, the spring-loaded adjustable side clamps are designed to fit a wide range of tablets and the tightening side clips help firmly secure them in place. The enhanced flexibility of the holder ensures that it can be adjusted to nearly all scenarios, making it the ideal tool to take from studio to stage.

The updated design of the BCM-300 Broadcast Mic Stand brings fluid functionality and comfortability together in a single, sleek model. With its clamp-based mounting system and innovative cable management system, the stand can be affixed to any flat surface, making it perfect for mobile applications. Additionally, with a max height of 37-inches, three-point adjustment system and extended drop of 3.75-inches, the BCM-300 can be adapted to fit each space in the best possible way. It also provides more rotation options for side-connecting mics and adds utility for other mic models.