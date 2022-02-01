Analog Way Names Matt Donovan New Regional Sales Manager

Analog Way is pleased to announce that Matt Donovan has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager responsible for the Southeast and Eastern-Midwest territories. Donovan comes on board from a top-tier pro-AV manufacturer where he served as Regional Sales Manager for the DC Metro Area for the past ten years. He will be based in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“We’re delighted to welcome Matt Donovan as Analog Way’s new South Regional Sales Manager. With more than twenty years in the pro-AV industry, Matt brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to his new post, and I know that he will quickly become an asset to our team,” says Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s President of the Americas.

Donovan earned a BS in Economics and Marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS). He spent the first half of his career in the Training and Development field working on projects for customers such as the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the FDIC. His sales career in the pro-AV industry includes roles at Slye Electronics and Avitecture, Inc.

“I look forward to supporting my Analog Way customers with solutions that utilize the best image processing equipment in the professional audiovisual industry,” says Donovan.