UFP Industries Plans Largest-Ever Presence at 2024 International Builders’ Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ufpi–Three affiliates of UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) will display a wide range of new and innovative products at the 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas from February 27-29, 2024. Their combined efforts will mark the company’s largest presence at the world’s biggest residential construction trade show.





Each affiliate will occupy a separate space at the Las Vegas Convention Center:

Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in composite decking, railing and accessories, will have a 40’x40’ space in South Hall (booth SU1025). In addition to showcasing its leading lines of mineral-based composite decking with Surestone™ Technology, the booth will feature a New Privacy Screen System and Aluminum Rapid Rail kit with two new colors: Textured White and Weathered Brown.

UFP-Edge

A leader in innovative siding, pattern, and trim products, UFP-Edge will occupy a 30’x30’ space in Central Hall (booth C5611). The booth will showcase Thermally Modified Wood Collection siding, Primed trim and fascia, Native Woods pre-finished boards, and Timeless Nickel Gap shiplap.

UFP Site Built

UFP Site Built, a leading manufacturer of value-added wood and non-wood framing components, will make its debut at IBS in Central Hall (booth C7737). The booth will feature UFP Site Built’s industry-leading technology innovations, which are designed to lower costs and improve efficiency in residential and commercial construction.

Attendees can get a tour of a recently completed floor cassette project via an Oculus virtual reality experience and learn more about the proprietary TrussTrax mobile app, the next generation of site-built technology for accessing job information.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #403 on the Fortune 500 and #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

Contacts

Dick Gauthier



VP of Investor Relations



(616) 365-1555