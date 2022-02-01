Frontdoor Releases its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home warranty plans with about two million members, published its 2023 corporate sustainability report highlighting the company’s continued efforts and its commitment to strengthening its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as a service provider and global corporate citizen.





“ The 2023 report captures our progress on a number of important governance, social and environmental initiatives,” said Frontdoor, Inc. Chairman and CEO Bill Cobb. “ These efforts underscore our innovation and commitment to responsible and sustainable solutions.”

Highlights of the Frontdoor 2023 sustainability report include:

Frontdoor is committed to building a tech-forward skilled trades pipeline by raising awareness about rewarding career options in the skilled trades, and their essential role in sustaining our economy, society and homeownership.

As a digital-first company, Frontdoor has continued to prioritize the safety of data for its members and contractors. The company continuously invests in data privacy and security safeguards, and actively manages its cybersecurity risk through methods such as system enhancements and reviews of systems prior to production.

Frontdoor launched Our Voice, an employee engagement survey, and its results helped the company identify areas where it can enhance its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, refine its policies and procedures, and develop meaningful training programs.

The company is further leveraging its Streem technology to remotely diagnose home repair and maintenance issues, which can enable members to self-repair and reduce the carbon footprint among its contractor network by reducing truck rolls.

The company unveiled Frontdoor, a first of its kind mobile app that will change how homeowners maintain and repair their homes. It’s a one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance using augmented reality and video collaboration tools.

To download the company’s full sustainability report, visit frontdoorhome.com. The report incorporates disclosures under both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. We bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home warranty plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit frontdoorhome.com.

