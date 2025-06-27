UDEXREAL Unveils UDCAP VR Gloves: Redefining Immersion in Virtual Reality Gaming

HONG KONG, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UDEXREAL, a leader in ultra-thin elastic sensor technology for VR industry, proudly announces the official launch of the UDCAP VR Glove – the lightest VR gaming gloves designed to track finger movement with high precision. This unmatched 21-joint-angel tracking capabilty enables intuitive hand gestures, replacing traditional controllers and delivering a truly lifelike VR gaming experience.

Why it’s a Game-changer

While VR peripherals have long aimed to increase player immersion, gloves themselves aren’t a novel idea. However, UDCAP VR hand tracking Gloves close the critical gap in the market with two major advantages: lightweight comfort and exceptional tracking accuracy.

As a smart wearable company, UDEXREAL owns proprietary ultra-thin elastic sensor technology. At just 0.1mm thick, this core sensor makes it possible to create smart wearables that track subtle body movements such as pressing, bending, and stretching. This nearly invisible technology can be seamlessly woven into fabric, delivering precise tracking without adding bulk.

This cutting-edge sensor makes the gloves an ideal solution for popular VR games like Half-life: Alyx, and Blade and Sorcery, where gamers can express natural hand gestures like they would in the real world. Unlike conventional controllers that break immersion, UDCAP VR Glove controller seamlessly translate real-world gestures into the virtual environment.

Unmatched Features for VR Gamers

Featherlight Ergonomic Design

Weighing just 45g (approximatically 1.6oz), the UDCAP VR Glove offers exceptional comfort for extended VR sessions. Numbers alone can’t convey the sensation – every attendee at AWE XE 2025 was surprised by how effortlessly the glove feels when worn. While virtual reality gloves are often seen as futuristic gadgets, UDCAP focuses on delivering a practical, real-world solution to frustrations gamers face with bulky hardware.

Precision Finger Tracking

Powered by UDEXREAL’s proprietary ultra-thin elastic sensor, the gloves integrate 12 sensors to track 21 major finger joints, capturing every nuance of natural hand movement. This level of detail creates a more immersive and engaging gameplay experience.

Real-time Haptic FeedBack

Feeling the virtual world is vital in VR gaming. With UDCAP’s supported software, all steamVR games offer real-time haptic feedback fin plug-in play scenarios, deepening immersion with every gesture.

Hybrid UDCon™ VR Glove Controller Kit

To refine the experience even further, the UDCAP includes a hybrid controller kit that blends natural hand gestures with traditional controller input. Take the popular game Half-life: Alyx as an example, players can trigger actions by bending their index finger while navigating with a controller – switching seamlessly between gestures and buttons without breaking immersion.

Universal Compatibility

The UDCAP Virtual Reality Glove works fully with SteamVR games, and features plug-and-play setup, making it easy for VR gamers to jump right in.

Comfort and Convinence

Made from breathable, washable materials, these gloves are built for long sessions and easy maintenance. With up to 15 hours of battery life per charge, players can game all day without interruption.

What Gamers Are Feeling

At AWE XR 2025, the UDCAP VR Gloves captivated tech enthusiasts and gamers alike. “How do you track my pinky with such precision?” was one of the most common questions at the UDEXREAL’s booth – highlighting the awesome, invisible, and high-precision sensor technology.

On VRChat, the most popular virtual social platform, the glove’s advantage become even clearer. Gamers want to transfer natural social interactions into the virtual world – but traditional controllers often disrupt these moments. For example, expressing affection by petting someone’s head with controllers can feel like holding sticks, while the UDCAP VR hand tracking Glove lets players interact naturally, just like they would in real life.

Availability and Join VR Revolution Now

UDCAP Virtual Reality Gloves are now available for purchase at www.udexreal.com, with an MSRP of $699 for the standard package. As a part of the launch campaign, early adopters can secure theirs for just $559–$599 – with general and exclusive discounts!

Don’t miss your chance to redefine VR gaming.

Order now at www.udexreal.com and experience the future of VR today!

About UDEXREAL

UDEXREAL is a Smart Wearable tech startup pioneering ultra-thin elastic sensors.

The proprietary elastic sensor reaches a thickness of just 0.1mm, seamlessly integrating into fabric to create wearables that offer high accuracy and precision for capturing, quantification, and analytics of movement and measurement.

This licensed sensor not only boasts the incredible lightweight properties to enhancing wearing comfort, but also features elastic sensitivity to deformation, such as stretching, bending, and pressing. Furthermore, these impressive qualities make it ideal for use as conductive materials, working seamlessly with other sensors.

We were founded in 2022, in Shanghai, China. With nearly 50 patents, awards, and certifications, we continue to expand our product applications into areas such as XR, motion capture, robotics, and digital health.

www.udexreal.com

