PHI Studio Unveils Two Groundbreaking Immersive Experiences at Chicagoland’s Largest Immersive Destination

Horizon of Khufu and Life Chronicles to Anchor EXP, an Entertainment Innovation Hub Launching Fall 2025 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PHI Studio, the internationally acclaimed Montréal-based innovator in immersive arts, will introduce two of its most celebrated immersive expeditions, Horizon of Khufu and Life Chronicles as the debut installations at EXP, a groundbreaking 26,000-square-foot venue launching in Fall 2025 in Rosemont’s Pearl District.

Developed in partnership with the Village of Rosemont, EXP marks a bold new chapter in the evolution of immersive entertainment. Designed as a next-generation cultural destination, EXP seamlessly integrates art, science, and storytelling through a curated rotation of virtual, augmented, and sensory-rich experiences. This future-forward venue reimagines how audiences engage with culture and technology, pushing the boundaries of what an immersive experience can be.

“These two works embody our commitment to bringing bold and rich immersive content to new audiences,” said Eric Albert, PHI Studio’s CEO. “EXP will be a cultural catalyst for the Midwest, and we’re proud to launch it with stories that bridge art, science, and imagination.”

Headlining the opening slate is Horizon of Khufu, a free-roaming virtual reality expedition inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, produced by Excurio, this 45-minute experience transports visitors 4,500 years back in time. Participants will journey through restricted chambers, ascend to the pyramid’s summit, and sail along the Nile during King Khufu’s funerary rites. With over 1.5 million tickets sold worldwide, Horizon of Khufu has been hailed by Forbes as “an art form evoking genuine emotion and empathy.”

“These world-class immersive journeys set the tone for what EXP is all about, bringing innovative, globally acclaimed experiences to Rosemont for all to enjoy,” said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. “This is just the beginning of our vision to establish EXP as a premier cultural destination for both residents and visitors alike.”

Joining it is Life Chronicles, a family-friendly immersive journey through 3.5 billion years of evolution, co-produced by Excurio and France’s Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle, the experience offers a scientifically validated adventure through ancient paleo-landscapes, from the rise of early microbes to the reign of dinosaurs and the dawn of humanity.

View the official trailers for each experience here: Horizon of Khufu Trailer | Life Chronicles Trailer

Together, Horizon of Khufu and Life Chronicles mark the beginning of EXP’s curated programming, an evolving lineup of global immersive experiences designed to captivate, challenge, and inspire.

About PHI Studio

PHI Studio has developed a reputation as an incubator for talent at the vanguard and as a catalyst for the conception and implementation of immersive multidisciplinary projects. We are continually exploring the ways in which technology can lead to new forms of artistic expression and storytelling. PHI Studio is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

About Village of Rosemont

Rosemont, Illinois, Chicagoland’s business and entertainment suburb, is conveniently located five minutes from O’Hare Airport and twenty minutes from Chicago’s downtown. Easily accessible via the area’s major highways, Rosemont is home to the Allstate Arena, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, a wide variety of hotel and dining options, Rosemont Theatre, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Parkway Bank Park entertainment district and Impact Field. Rosemont continues to grow and evolve based on the new vision of Mayor Bradley A. Stephens.

