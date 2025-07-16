Ubiquity Integrates Microsoft Presidio for AI-Powered Data Redaction

Automated solution enhances privacy by securely removing sensitive personal information across client communications.

Ubiquity Global Services, a leading provider of technology-enabled customer experience management and business process outsourcing, today announced the integration of Microsoft’s open-source Presidio platform to automatically redact personally identifiable information (PII) from client interactions, including call transcripts, chats, and emails.

Presidio’s AI-driven framework systematically detects and removes sensitive data, such as social security numbers, credit card details, addresses, and other confidential information, helping Ubiquity clients comply effortlessly with data privacy regulations. Leveraging advanced machine learning techniques, Presidio ensures accurate, secure, and scalable redaction, significantly reducing manual efforts and minimizing risk exposure.

Franz Schwarzinger, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Ubiquity, emphasized the impact of this integration, stating, “Our implementation of Microsoft’s Presidio platform underscores our commitment to protecting sensitive customer data. By automating the redaction process, we’re enabling our clients to confidently manage compliance and focus resources on delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

This deployment enhances Ubiquity’s industry-leading compliance and security practices, enabling deeper analytics and insights from anonymized customer interactions without compromising data integrity. By proactively integrating Presidio, Ubiquity further solidifies its role as a trusted partner for highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce.

About Ubiquity Global Services

Ubiquity Global Services provides innovative, technology-enabled customer experience management and business process outsourcing solutions across diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, e-commerce, and software. With a global presence, Ubiquity helps businesses scale operations, enhance customer relationships, and achieve sustained growth through strategic operational improvements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ubiquity Global Services

Email: pr@ubiquity.com

Website: www.ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire