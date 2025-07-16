In a year when Gulf‑coast inventory yo‑yoed and headlines talked of price corrections, the Matt Leicht Group, founded and led by Sarasota native Matt Leicht, kept right on closing. Making Matt Leicht one of the best real estate agents in Sarasota, FL.

Matt Leicht Continues To Be The Best Real Estate Agent in Sarasota, FL

Over the last 12 months the team recorded 24 transactions and guided clients through $719 K average deals, part of a career tally that now tops 194 lifetime sales across Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.

With a perfect 5‑star score from 27 Zillow reviewers, sellers praise Leicht’s YouTube‑powered marketing while buyers lean on his neighborhood fluency and straight‑talk negotiating style.

Matt Leicht’s Real Estate Track Record in Sarasota, FL

Residential sales (past 12 mos): 24 closed sides

Lifetime sales: 194 transactions

Price range served: $190 K – $2.4 M

Average sale price: $719,000

Years in business: 10

Client rating: 5.0 / 5.0 (27 verified reviews)

Designations: Military Relocation Professional, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Whether you’re aiming to market your home in Sarasota, FL to snow‑bird cash buyers or score presale pricing on a Lakewood Ranch build, Leicht’s metrics add up to one conclusion: he delivers.

Who Is the Most Successful Real Estate Agent in Sarasota for 2025?

Matt Leicht continues to be the most successful real estate agent in Sarasota, FL. He blends media‑savvy exposure with boots‑on‑sand insight, giving clients the confidence that "our recommended agents are the best".

It’s no longer a marketing tactic for Matt and his team. Whether you’re buying or selling a home, and need a Sarasota real estate agent to get you the best deal, Matt Leicht comes out on top every time.

Matt Leicht continues to be a top real estate agent in Sarasota FL, thanks to his ability to analyze the Sarasota housing market and find the best deals for his clients. He’s not just top 5 in Sarasota, he’s #1. You can read reviews from clients of Matt who get to know him on a personal level. Matt doesn’t just help people buy a home, Matt offers a local expertise that makes the entire process simple and easy.

Is Sarasota a Good Real Estate Market?

Median sale price:$439,000 (May 2025)

Median list price:$538,250 (June 2025)

Average days to pending:50

Sales over list price:7.8 %

Prices have cooled roughly eight percent since 2024, edging the market toward parity and giving diligent buyers room to negotiate.

For sellers, low new‑construction starts and an inflow of remote workers still translate to brisk showings – provided the home is priced with precision and staged for maximum coastal appeal.

Is Sarasota a Good Place to Live? Leicht Weighs In

“Sarasota offers the one‑two punch of white‑sand beaches and a legit arts scene,” Leicht says. “You can catch a morning paddle on Lido, grab lunch on Main Street, then hit a Ringling Museum opening after sunset – without fighting Miami traffic.” Add year‑round farmers’ markets, top‑ranked healthcare, and no state income tax, and it’s easy to see why U.S. News keeps slotting Sarasota near the top of its “Best Places to Live” list.

Where Does Matt Leicht Sell Homes in Sarasota, FL?

His sign pops up from Siesta Key condos to Venice waterfront villas and luxury new‑builds in Lakewood Ranch. Recent closings include a $1.05 M estate in Bradenton’s Palmiste, a $531 K modern in Sarasota’s Palmer Reserve, and an $800 K turn‑key in Nokomis’ Talon Preserve. That footprint means buyers spend less time looking for the best real estate agent in Sarasota who “might know the neighborhood” and more time lining up movers.

Need Help Buying or Selling on Florida’s Suncoast?

Whether you’re relocating for a tech gig, trading up to a golf‑course address, or cashing out of a beach cottage, Matt Leicht translates market data into crisp strategy and keeps the process human from handshake to closing.

Media Contact

Matt Leicht | The Matt Leicht Group, Real Broker LLC

Phone: (941) 246-3321

Email: matt@mattleicht.com

Website: https://www.mattleicht.com

