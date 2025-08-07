U.S. Polo Assn. Named No. 1 Sports Licensor and Top 25 on License Global’ Prestigious ‘Top Global Licensors’ List

Sport-Inspired Brand Recognized for Reaching $2.5 Billion in Global Retail Sales in 2024

USPA Global today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has once again been ranked in the Top 25 on License Global magazine’s list of Top Global Licensors for 2025, and is now ranked the No. 1 sports brand on the prestigious list. Recognized as one of the world’s largest sports and apparel licensors, U.S. Polo Assn. remains in the 23rd position overall, alongside other high-profile sport brands, such as the NFL Players Association, Formula 1, and the PGA Tour.

U.S. Polo Assn.’s authentic connection to the sport of polo continues to resonate with younger consumers and sports fans around the world, contributing to the brand’s No. 1 sports brand ranking and position within the Top 25 of the Top Global Licensors list for three consecutive years. The sports brand’s strong ranking for this year was based on delivering a record-breaking $2.5 billion in global retail sales in 2024. U.S. Polo Assn.’s worldwide footprint includes over 190 countries in more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, thousands of additional retail locations, more than 12 million social media followers, and over 50 e-commerce sites in 20 languages.

“Earning the No. 1 sports brand ranking while remaining at 23rd on License Global‘s Top Licensors list is a powerful validation of our global brand strategy and the tireless work of our USPA Global Team as well as worldwide strategic partners,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “To be ranked alongside some of the most iconic names in sports and fashion reinforces our position as a top-performing global brand with an authentic connection to sport, style, and consumers around the world.”

License Global‘s Top Global Licensors list is a “who’s who” of licensing titans, derived from an annual study that “accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, and much more.”

“U.S. Polo Assn. being recognized as the No. 1 sports brand in this year’s ranking in the Top Licensors list from License Global is a direct reflection of the trusted relationships we have built with our strategic global partners,” said Molly Robbins, SVP of Global Licensing and Business Development for USPA Global. “Our strategic focus on collaborative growth, product excellence, and consistent brand storytelling continues to fuel our momentum and drive long-term success in key markets worldwide.”

To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global‘s editors do their own independent vetting and verification by consulting industry sources, annual reports, and financial documents. The world’s largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $62 billion in retail sales, with the fourth largest brand, NBC Universal, at $17 billion, and Warner Bros. Discovery, the sixth largest brand, at $15 billion.

“Looking ahead, I’m very optimistic about U.S. Polo Assn.’s global growth potential. We are on track to surpass $3 billion in sales in the near future and continue to open more store locations in both existing regions and exciting new markets,” added Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

