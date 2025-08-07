Announcing the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners
OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.
OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS
|
4 Office Automation
|
A. Everest Locksmith
|
Al Parsons Electronics
|
Alvi Paving
|
Auger Hollingsworth Professional Corporation
|
Bruce’s Auto & Equipment Repairs
|
Chris Allard Mortgage Team
|
Commissionaires Ottawa
|
Copperstone Kitchens & Renovations
|
Electric And Plumbing Store
|
Empire Deck and Interlock
|
Fence All
|
G.E. Quast Excavating
|
Iron Horse Security & Investigations
|
Kajk Constructors Inc
|
Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy
|
Lasik MD
|
Laurysen
|
MNP Ltd.
|
NeoLore Networks
|
Oakwood Designers And Builders
|
Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre
|
Ottawa Flowers
|
Ottawa Laser Clinic
|
Ottawa Structural Residential Services
|
Out Of This World Plumbing
|
Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre, Stittsville
|
Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions
|
Reliable Home Inspection
|
Renu Massage Therapy & Spa
|
Romantic Fireplaces & BBQ’s
|
Roofmaster
|
Salter Electric
|
ServiceMaster Of Ottawa
|
Siena Print & Signs
|
Snow-Care Works
|
Solid Gold Airbrush Tans
|
Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc
|
Sunbelt Business Brokers
|
Tego Design Centre
|
Terry’s Rugs
|
The TGI Group
|
Top Hat Home Comfort Services
|
Universal Driving School
|
West of Main
|
Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd)
|
Westend Windows And Doors
