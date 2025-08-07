Announcing the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners

By Staff 5 hours ago

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.

OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS

4 Office Automation
Office Equipment
www.4office.ca

A. Everest Locksmith
Locksmith
www.everestlock.com

Al Parsons Electronics
Garage/Overhead Door
www.parsonselectronics.com

Alvi Paving
Paving Contractor
www.alvipaving.ca

Auger Hollingsworth Professional Corporation
Lawyer – Personal Injury
www.ahinjurylaw.com

Bruce’s Auto & Equipment Repairs
Automobile Repair
www.brucesautomotive.ca

Chris Allard Mortgage Team
Mortgage Broker
www.chrisallard.ca

Commissionaires Ottawa
Fingerprinting and Background Screening
www.commissionaires.ca/en/

Copperstone Kitchens & Renovations
General Contractor
www.copperstonekitchens.ca

Electric And Plumbing Store
Lighting Fixture & Accessories
www.epstore.com

Empire Deck and Interlock
Decks and Patio Contractor
www.empiredeckandinterlock.com

Fence All
Fences
www.fenceall.com

G.E. Quast Excavating
Demolition & Excavation Contractor
www.gequastexcavating.com

Iron Horse Security & Investigations
Investigators
www.ironhorsesecurity.com

Kajk Constructors Inc
Solar Energy Systems
www.kajkconstructors.com

Kneaded Touch Massage Therapy
Massage Therapy
www.kneadedtouch.ca

Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/ottawa-downtown

Laurysen
Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer & Distributor
www.laurysenkitchens.com

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnp.ca/en/offices/ottawa-carling

NeoLore Networks
Computer Consultant – Managed IT Services
www.neolore.com

Oakwood Designers And Builders
Home Builder
www.oakwood.ca

Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre
Chiropractor
www.excellenceinhealth.com

Ottawa Flowers
Florists
www.ottawaflowers.com

Ottawa Laser Clinic
Laser Hair Removal
www.ottawalaserclinic.ca

Ottawa Structural Residential Services
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
www.ottawastructural.com

Out Of This World Plumbing
Plumbing Contractor
www.outofthisworldhomeservices.com

Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre, Stittsville
Physiotherapist
www.physiocarephysiotherapy.com

Polanco Home Furniture & Interior Decor Solutions
Furniture Retailer
www.polancohomedecor.com

Reliable Home Inspection
Building Inspection Services
www.reliable-inspection.com

Renu Massage Therapy & Spa
Day Spa
www.renuspa.ca

Romantic Fireplaces & BBQ’s
Fireplaces Sales & Service
www.romanticfireplaces.com

Roofmaster
Roofing
www.roofmaster.ca

Salter Electric
Electrical Contractor
www.salterelectric.com

ServiceMaster Of Ottawa
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.svmrestore-ottawa.ca

Siena Print & Signs
Signs
www.sienaprint.ca

Snow-Care Works
Snow Removal
www.snowcareworks.ca

Solid Gold Airbrush Tans
Spray Tanning Service
www.solidgoldairbrushtans.com

Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc
Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales
www.stittsvilletrailer.com

Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business Broker
www.sunbeltcanada.com

Tego Design Centre
Bathroom Remodelling
www.tego.ca

Terry’s Rugs
Carpet and Rug Cleaning
www.terrysrugs.com

The TGI Group
Countertops
www.tgiquartzandgranite.com

Top Hat Home Comfort Services
HVAC
www.tophathomecomfort.com

Universal Driving School
Driving Schools
www.universaldrivers.ca

West of Main
Interior Designer
www.westofmaindesign.com

Westend Academy (Ottawa School of Beauty Ltd)
School – Hair Styling & Esthetics 
www.beautyacademy.ca

Westend Windows And Doors
Windows and Doors
www.westendwindowsanddoors.com

