U.S. Polo Assn. Debuts Global Flagship at a Top Miami Destination

Immersive celebration marked the opening, bringing sport and style to Bayside Marketplace

U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), recently grabbed the spotlight in Miami with the grand opening of its Bayside Miami Global Flagship Store marked by a high-energy waterfront celebration attended by professional polo players, Olympic athletes, notable personalities, influencers, and invited guests from the worlds of sport, fashion, and culture, reflecting Miami’s role as one of the world’s most influential global style and culture hubs.

1. U.S. Polo Assn. Bayside Miami Global Flagship Grand Opening

2. U.S. Polo Assn. executives and honored guests cut the ribbon at the new Bayside Miami Global Flagship

3. Professional Polo Player and U.S. Polo Assn. Global Ambassador Lucas Escobar posing with models in front of the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt wall

4. Florida International University Swimming and Diving Team posing with polo balls (L to R) Lutnya Bogdanova, Olympian Nicole Frank Rodriguez, Olympian Oumy Diop, and Diana Santamaria

5. Models posing with U.S. Polo Assn.’s polo shirt activation at Bayside Miami Global Flagship

6. Party in full swing at the U.S. Polo Assn. Bayside Miami Global Flagship Grand Opening

Set against the iconic Miami skyline, the event celebrated the brand’s relocation from its former Bayside location into a newly expanded 3,000‑square‑foot Global Flagship, an elevated destination designed to showcase the heritage of the sport while placing U.S. Polo Assn. at the center of one of the city’s most dynamic retail and lifestyle hubs. With 1,200 stores around the world, and thousands of other points of distribution across 190 countries, this U.S. Polo Assn. Bayside Flagship Store is contributing to the evolution of one of the fastest-growing brands in the world.

Hundreds of guests danced the night away along Bayside’s waterfront as they experienced U.S. Polo Assn.’s sport‑inspired lifestyle firsthand while also exploring the store’s expanded men’s, women’s, and kids’ collections in the Flagship’s modern and immersive retail environment. The celebration featured a live mobile DJ, curated interactive brand moments, including athlete meet-and-greets, custom-embroidered polo shirts, swag bag giveaways, and complimentary bites and cocktails, including the limited-edition U.S. Polo Assn. Rosé and the brand’s signature Divot Stomp Cocktail. A massive inflatable U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt was also activated for fans to take photos with and post.

Throughout the evening, U.S. Polo Assn. created a youthful and dynamic atmosphere that successfully reflected the brand’s authentic connection to sport and style. Among the notable attendees was professional polo player and U.S. Polo Assn. Global Ambassador Lucas Escobar, who joined the party for a meet‑and‑greet and signed polo balls for guests, highlighting the brand’s deep roots in the sport. The evening also welcomed the following Olympians -Uruguayan swimmer and two‑time Olympian Nicole Frank Rodriguez (@niky_frankk), French‑Senegalese Olympic swimmer Oumy Diop Oly (@oumy_dxop), and two‑time Italian Olympic diver Chiara Pellacani (@chiarapellacanii) – reinforcing U.S. Polo Assn.’s longstanding association with elite athleticism and international sport culture.

“Situated in Bayside Marketplace, one of the busiest and most important international retail destinations in Miami, our U.S. Polo Assn. Bayside Miami Global Flagship truly reflects the scale, energy, and heritage of our multi‑billion‑dollar sports brand,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to welcome global consumers to a location that represents the brand’s youthful and inspirational style, shares the story of our authentic connection to the sport of polo, and supports the brand’s continued global growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Located at 401 Biscayne Boulevard, the new Bayside Miami Global Flagship has been designed for efficiency and accessibility, with deep inventory, streamlined customer flow, and large LED screens that enhance navigation across collections while reinforcing the brand’s global identity and sport‑inspired heritage. Guests are greeted by colorful polo shirts, symbolic of U.S. Polo Assn., and friendly staff to assist with their every need. Situated in one of Miami’s most visited open‑air waterfront destinations, the store is well-positioned to serve both local consumers and the millions of international tourists and cruise travelers who pass through Bayside annually.

“U.S. Polo Assn. continues to build its massive market presence throughout the United States, and the new Bayside, Miami Global Flagship location is a significant addition to our global brand’s domestic strategy,” said Cliff Lelonek, President of JRA, U.S. Polo Assn.’s licensing partner in the United States. “As one of the brand’s most visible U.S. retail locations, the Bayside Flagship represents a strategic milestone in our continued expansion and commitment to delivering a modern, sport‑inspired retail experience in internationally connected cities.”

The opening also aligns with U.S. Polo Assn.’s newest global campaign, “The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game,” honoring the evolution of the polo shirt from the field of play to a modern style essential. Launched globally across 190 countries in Spring 2026, An Icon Born from the Game has come to life through a global, coordinated, multi-channel presence designed to make the U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt unmistakably visible wherever consumers engage with the sport-inspired brand.

With strong early consumer response and constant foot traffic, the Bayside Miami Global Flagship is set to become a key driver of brand growth in South Florida and across the country, reinforcing U.S. Polo Assn.’s position as one of the world’s leading international sports lifestyle brands.

B-Roll: https://f.io/V6MKXhfa

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, http://www.globalpolo.com. Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

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For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.954.673.1331 E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake – Senior PR and Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire