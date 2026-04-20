Microbix Engages with Diagnostics Industry Experts

Releasing Episodes of Season Two of “Diagnostics: Beyond the Lab” Podcast

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces it is releasing three episodes of the second season of its podcast titled “Diagnostics: Beyond the Lab.” This Microbix podcast series engages with third-party experts to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the diagnostics industry – to inform policy-makers, medical or scientific professionals, and patients.

The Diagnostics: Beyond the Lab podcast series is hosted by Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, and its episodes are of approximately 60 minutes in duration. Three episodes of season two of the podcast are being made available, with the following expert guests:

Mr. James Yantzi, President of Seegene Canada, a provider of lab-based molecular multiplex testing and automation systems. James discusses the challenges and opportunities related to the adoption of new diagnostic technologies in Canada and reviews where novel tests can best improve domestic health outcomes while reducing system costs and bottlenecks. Dr. Simon Patton, CEO of UK-based EMQN, a provider of external quality assessment (EQA) programs to help ensure the accuracy and reliability of point-of-care genetic tests. Simon discusses his experiences in building EQA for this new field of testing, how to ensure positive outcomes at both lab and point-of-care testing sites, and to secure funding across jurisdictions. Dr. Tanya Applegate and Ms. Stacey Foster-Rampant of the Kirby Institute of NSW Australia, an organization providing diagnostic testing services to remote communities and aboriginal peoples. Tanya and Stacey discuss how the Kirby Institute has built trust and engagement with cultures that have deep-rooted distrust of government and top-down health programs, leading to meaningful improvements in both health access and outcomes for isolated populations.

Cameron Groome, CEO & President of Microbix, commented “Whether in Canada, across the Atlantic, or on the other side of the world, Microbix is engaged with thought leaders who are making important diagnostics innovations available to healthcare providers and their patients. Microbix is proud to count these guests, and others, as deeply valued collaborators and customers.”

These episodes of season two of Diagnostics: Beyond the Lab can be accessed this spring via Microbix’s website, at https://microbix.com or via other podcasting platforms. The six episodes of season one, involving experts from API, BD, Cepheid, Copan, Labquality, Memorial U., OneWorld, the Govt. of Ontario, and SpeeDx, are likewise available using those links.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its last reported fiscal year (2025). It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) and reference materials (QUANTDx™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests (immunoassays) of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the Podcast series, its guests and their opinions, its objectives or usefulness, the outlook for Microbix’s business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its current or future products, development projects such as those referenced herein, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM™, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and QUANTDx™ are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Other organization names cited may be protected by their own trademarks.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

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