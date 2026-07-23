U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker and Margaret Hoover to Discuss American Leadership During Historic Hoover Grand Reopening Week

Public Hoover Forum to Explore America’s Role in an Increasingly Complex World

The Hoover Presidential Foundation will welcome U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker for a rare public conversation with Margaret Hoover for a discussion on Leadership in a Changing World. Matthew G. Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former Acting U.S. Attorney General, joins Margaret Hoover, host of Firing Line and great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover, for a casual Q&A. on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. in West Branch, Iowa.

Whitaker, who currently serves as the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and previously served as Acting Attorney General of the United States, will join Margaret Hoover, for an hour-long discussion examining today’s geopolitical landscape, the strength of international alliances, principled leadership, and America’s role in an increasingly complex world. The program will conclude with questions from the audience.

Ambassador Whitaker’s appearance comes during a landmark week for the Foundation. On Thursday, August 6, he will participate in the grand reopening celebration of the newly renovated Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, attending the VIP program and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Herbert Hoover believed that American leadership extended well beyond our borders,” said Mundi McCarty, President and CEO of the Hoover Presidential Foundation. “Whether feeding millions after World War I, rebuilding Europe after World War II, or championing humanitarian causes throughout his life, Hoover understood that diplomacy, service, and strong international partnerships matter. Bringing Ambassador Whitaker and Margaret Hoover together creates a unique opportunity to examine those ideals through both a historical and contemporary lens.”

The conversation follows the reopening of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum after one of the most significant transformations in its history. Through immersive new exhibits, the redesigned museum offers visitors a deeper understanding of Hoover as not only America’s 31st President, but also a world-renowned humanitarian, engineer, statesman, and visionary whose leadership continues to influence conversations about public service, diplomacy, and global responsibility.

The Leadership in a Changing World event is open to the public. Additional information about the reopening celebration, Hoover Forum, and Foundation membership is available through the Hoover Presidential Foundation website.

About the Hoover Presidential Foundation

The Hoover Presidential Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing the legacy of Herbert Hoover through support of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum and Herbert Hoover National Historic Site in West Branch, Iowa. The Foundation promotes leadership, service, and civic responsibility while sharing Hoover’s humanitarian impact and enduring contributions with new generations. Visit us online at https://hooverpresidentialfoundation.org

MEDIA CONTACT

Mundi McCarty

President & CEO

Hoover Presidential Foundation

(M): 319-321-8010 | (O): 319-643-5327

MMcCarty@HooverPF.org

SOURCE: Hoover Presidential Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire