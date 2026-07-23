CoTec to Host July 2026 Business Update Webinar

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (“CoTec” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Julian Treger, and Chief Financial Officer, Braam Jonker will host an investor update on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 11:00am EST / 8:00am PST.

The webinar will showcase the momentum underway across CoTec’s portfolio as the Company advances multiple near-term value catalysts, including HyProMag USA’s progress toward commercial production in Texas through feedstock stockpiling, delivered Inserma pre-processing units and ongoing engineering advancement, as well as continued de-risking of the Lac Jeannine Project through drilling, positive project economics and the ongoing feasibility study led by BBA Inc.

The webinar will also cover CoTec’s broader North American growth strategy and how the Company is positioning its portfolio to deliver scalable, low-carbon and strategically important supply chains in rare earths, iron and copper. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.

Should the above link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_594FoUN4RA2vN57IkueRCg

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec’s mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker, Chief Financial Officer – (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management’s expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire