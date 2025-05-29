Twin Vee PowerCats Unveils 3D Boat Configurator, Putting Customers First with Immersive “Build & Price” Experience

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the highly anticipated official relaunch of its 22-foot BayCat. It makes its return with a host of modern upgrades and refined features, ready to redefine aquatic adventures for families, anglers, and water enthusiasts alike. Simultaneously, the Company is also introducing its innovative online 3D configurator integrated into its newly redesigned website, offering customers an unprecedented level of interactive customization and transparent purchasing.

“The Twin Vee 22 BayCat has been reborn, meticulously re-engineered to meet the demands of contemporary boaters while preserving the fundamental qualities that established it as a cherished classic,” explained Joseph C. Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. With an overall length of 22 feet and a beam of 7’8″, the 22 BayCat provides abundant deck space and a stable platform. Its shallow 14-inch draft makes it an ideal platform for an expansive array of waterborne activities on inland lakes, river systems, or coastal waters.

The boat is engineered to accommodate up to 200 horsepower, ensuring robust and agile performance on the water, with customers able to select from Suzuki, Yamaha, or Mercury outboard motors for reliable and efficient power. “At the core of the 22 BayCat’s exceptional ride is its advanced hull, constructed using Twin Vee’s cutting-edge vacuum-infused, 3-part all-composite method,” remarked Visconti. “This process results in a hull that is not only lighter and more rigid but also exceptionally durable, forming the foundation of the smooth and stable experience that defines a Twin Vee boat.”

Anglers will find the 22 BayCat to be an exceptionally well-equipped fishing machine. It features dual 25-gallon aerated livewells to keep bait fresh, a spacious and stable casting deck that offers ample room for multiple boaters to maneuver freely, and conveniently located insulated in-deck fish boxes for storing the day’s catch.

“The 22 BayCat is a part of our Company’s history and holds fond memories for countless boaters. We’ve taken what made the original model a success and have elevated it with the latest advancements in technology, materials, and design. We are extremely confident that the new 22 BayCat will not only meet but substantially exceed the expectations of today’s boaters,” stated Visconti.

Twin Vee also unveiled its sophisticated online 3D configurator alongside the relaunch of its 22 BayCat. This interactive tool is seamlessly integrated into the Company’s newly revamped website, which itself offers a modern design and intuitive navigation for an enhanced user experience. The 3D configurator provides customers with an unparalleled ability to visualize and personalize their future vessel with complete transparency through a more realistic build-and-price tool.

“Our 3D boat configurator is an advanced digital tool that empowers users to dynamically construct their ideal boat model within an interactive three-dimensional environment,” explained Visconti. “Prospective buyers can explore and select from an extensive catalog of options, including different hull colors, a variety of engine choices, diverse T-Top styles, comprehensive electronics packages, luxurious upholstery selections, and a wide array of other accessories.” As each selection is made, the 3D model of the boat updates instantaneously, offering an immediate and precise visual representation of the customized vessel. The platform also allows users to rotate the boat model, zoom in on specific details, and truly understand how various color combinations and optional features will appear on their finished boat, effectively removing any guesswork from the customization process. The updated site allows these prospective buyers to visualize and customize with complete transparency.

According to Visconti, the 3D configurator’s step-by-step process expertly guides users through all of the customization options available. As each choice is made, the system provides clear, straightforward, and real-time pricing updates, ensuring that customers maintain a full understanding of the financial implications of every selection they make. “The tool visually showcases premium features, add-ons, and potential upgrades, such as more powerful engines, higher-grade upholstery, or technology packages, which permits customers to make informed decisions based on their specific needs and budget,” stated Visconti. “They can freely experiment with different configurations, compare various options side-by-side, and ultimately design a boat that is a true reflection of their personal preferences and boating lifestyle.”

The Company is already working on the first update to its 3D Configurator. According to Visconti, once updated, a customer that has completed the configuration of their boat will be able to effortless save and share it with family, friends, or directly with their local Twin Vee dealer. This feature is intended to significantly improve the efficiency of sales handoff and follow-up, streamlining the purchasing process.

“In this increasingly digital era, consumers rightly expect a more engaging, transparent, and highly personalized shopping experience,” added Visconti. “While the 3D configurator is launching with the 22 BayCat, we’ll be adding more models soon, so customers can explore every conceivable facet of our entire product line and ensure they are absolutely confident and genuinely thrilled about their new boat.”

