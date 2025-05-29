American College of Education and The Gypsy Nurse Launch Nation’s First Travel Nurse Certificate Program

Current and Aspiring Travel Nurses Can Boost Their Resumes and Land Quality Roles

American College of Education (ACE) and The Gypsy Nurse have partnered and co-developed a Certificate in Professional Skills in Travel Nursing, the first program of its kind. The two-course certificate, facilitated by ACE, gives current and aspiring travel nurses the specialized and unique skillset needed to thrive while filling urgent nursing roles.

The Gypsy Nurse and American College of Education Partnership



The Gypsy Nurse is the world’s largest community of travel healthcare professionals, offering resources and networking opportunities to countless nurses and allied healthcare professionals. These resources aid them in launching and advancing their travel healthcare careers. ACE is a fully online college that offers quality, affordable nursing programs that support career growth.

Creating the certificate addresses national nursing shortages by equipping registered nurses with the essential skills and knowledge for travel nursing while adding a competitive edge to their resumes.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Gypsy Nurse to support travel nurses with the marketability, demand and negotiating power that comes with an academic certificate,” ACE CEO and President Geordie Hyland said. “It’s critical that we make valiant efforts to provide solutions that address nurse shortages and also empower nurses to advance their careers with quality, affordable and flexible learning.”

The certificate can be completed in three months or less with just two five-week courses.* It also contributes to future learning as the credits seamlessly apply toward ACE’s bachelor’s degree programs as general elective credits. Members of The Gypsy Nurse community are eligible for tuition reduction.

“We see the triumphs and challenges of the travel nursing industry every day. Partnering with ACE to offer this certificate program allows nurses to prepare for and differentiate themselves in obtaining the desirable travel healthcare assignments that they want and deserve,” The Gypsy Nurse Chairman Fred Kauber added. “The future is bright for our partnership, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support travel nurses in advancing their careers.”

Registered nurses are encouraged to become members of The Gypsy Nurse community to learn more about the new certificate program and take advantage of special membership benefits when enrolling.

Learn more about ACE and The Gypsy Nurse’s partnership on the ACE website.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master’s or bachelor’s degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About The Gypsy Nurse

The Gypsy Nurse is the world’s largest community of travel healthcare professionals, with an audience of more than 600,000 members across multiple channels including TheGypsyNurse.com and TravCon, the leading healthcare traveler conference. The organization builds awareness of travel healthcare career options and offers travel healthcare professionals the knowledge, tools, and social connectivity required to build successful careers supported by a community of like-minded professionals.

*This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, a satisfactory pace, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required.

