Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Q1 2025 Financial Results Call on May 8 at 12:00 pm Eastern

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s operational and financial highlights Q1 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Q1 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13753591

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.’s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

