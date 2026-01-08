Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces New Louisiana Dealer, Adding Distribution to One of the Most Important Regions for Offshore Boats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), (“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the addition of The Boat Yard as its newest authorized dealer in Louisiana, expanding Twin Vee’s footprint into one of the most important offshore boating and fishing regions in the United States.

“Louisiana represents a premier market for offshore catamaran boats, driven by world-class fishing in and around the Gulf of America’s extensive oil-rig network,” said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “Catamarans are particularly well-suited to these waters, offering superior stability, efficiency, and range-attributes that have made them one of the most popular hull forms in the region.”

The Boat Yard, a Marrero-based operation, is a 10-acre, full-service dealership and is one of the largest and most impactful boat dealerships in Louisiana with what the Company believes to be a strong reputation, established infrastructure, and deep relationships within the local offshore fishing community. According to the Company, this relationship positions Twin Vee to better serve customers throughout the Gulf Coast with increased inventory availability, local expertise, and dedicated sales and service support.

“This is a strategic expansion into a core offshore market,” remarked Visconti. “Louisiana’s offshore environment is a natural fit for our catamaran platform, and The Boat Yard is the right partner to represent the Twin Vee brand in this region.”

Twin Vee noted that final dealer authorization in Louisiana is subject to a state-level approval process. To ensure a seamless launch, the Company is completing the regulatory filings and approvals in accordance with Louisiana dealer regulations. While the Company does not expect any regulatory issues in gaining such approval, there can be no assurance that it will obtain the approval.

Once such approval is finalized, The Boat Yard will begin representing Twin Vee PowerCats with full sales and customer support capabilities.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the addition of The Boat Yard as the Company’s newest authorized dealer in Louisiana, including the nature, timing, and receipt of regulatory approvals, maintaining and growing Twin Vee’s customer base and dealer network, and increased inventory availability, local expertise, and dedicated sales and service support for the Company’s customers throughout the Gulf Coast.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of its relationship with The Boat Yard, continued demand for offshore catamaran boats throughout the Gulf Coast, the Company’s ability to continue to expand its customer base and dealer network, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

