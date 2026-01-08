Route1 Provides Year-End Review and Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2026

Route1 Inc. (“Route1” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROI), a provider of advanced technology solutions and services focused on the deployment, support, and operational optimization of ALPR and other advanced data capture-based systems for city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety agencies, colleges and universities, and parking operators, today provided a year-end review of its operational progress in 2025 and outlined its strategic priorities for 2026 as the Company continues its focus on recurring revenue, execution discipline, and the application of intelligence to real-world parking operations.

2025: Building the Foundation

Throughout 2025, Route1 focused on strengthening the foundation of its parking technology and services platform while deepening relationships with parking operators across North America. The Company continued to expand its deployment and support footprint, enhanced its Actionable Business Intelligence (“ABI”) software platform, and advanced its transition toward higher-quality, recurring revenue. These efforts were focused on increasing the durability, predictability, and quality of recurring revenue rather than maximizing one-time transactional activity. These initiatives were delivered across a growing base of municipal, university, and enterprise operators in North America.

Key themes during the year included:

Continued deployment and lifecycle support of automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems for municipal, university, and enterprise operators

Ongoing enhancement of the Route1 ABI platform, including expanded analytics and parking survey capabilities

Increased emphasis on long-term operator support models rather than transactional engagements

Direct engagement with end users to better understand operational challenges and decision-making in live parking environments

Demonstrated that Route1 ABI operates across multiple ALPR vendor systems, enabling operators to improve outcomes without replacing existing infrastructure

Route1’s approach throughout the year emphasized execution over theory, with a focus on ensuring that technology deployments delivered measurable operational outcomes rather than isolated features.

Operator-Grade Intelligence

As part of this evolution, Route1 has increasingly emphasized what it refers to as “operator-grade” intelligence. Parking operations operate at the intersection of policy, enforcement, revenue, and public safety, where decisions are made under real-world constraints and imperfect data.

Route1’s ABI platform is designed to translate operational data into practical insight that supports day-to-day decision-making by operators, dispatchers, and enforcement teams. Rather than replacing human judgment, the platform is designed to augment it, providing context, transparency, and accountability in environments where decisions have direct operational and financial consequences.

Route1’s ABI platform is vendor-agnostic and can ingest and analyze data from multiple ALPR technologies commonly used by operators, including systems from Genetec, Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), and other leading providers, allowing operators to improve outcomes without replacing existing infrastructure.

When applied correctly, intelligence functions as a decision-support “copilot,” helping operators surface priorities, understand trade-offs, and adapt as conditions change, while keeping control and accountability firmly with people.

2026 Priorities: Recurring Revenue and Applied Intelligence

Looking ahead to 2026, Route1’s priorities are centered on scaling recurring revenue while continuing to apply intelligence where it delivers tangible value. These priorities reflect a deliberate, phased approach focused on repeatability, capital efficiency, and measurable outcomes.

The Company expects to focus on:

Increasing adoption of Route1 ABI within its existing customer base

Structuring new end-user relationships around ongoing support and analytics rather than one-time transactions

Expanding direct engagement with parking operators in markets where Route1 already maintains a strong operational presence

Introducing application-specific intelligence capabilities within the ABI platform, beginning with operational use cases such as patrol optimization

Route1’s approach to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence is application-driven, with an emphasis on explainability, policy awareness, and operator control. Management believes that intelligence applied directly to operational workflows represents a more durable path to value creation than generalized or abstract AI implementations that struggle in real-world operating environments.

Building for the Long Term

Route1 remains focused on disciplined execution, capital efficiency, and building durable relationships with parking operators. Management believes that consistent delivery of high-quality recurring revenue, combined with practical innovation aligned to operator needs, will support long-term value creation for shareholders.

The Company expects to continue communicating progress as initiatives advance throughout 2026.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a provider of advanced technology solutions focused on parking operations, public safety, and transportation management. Through its deployment expertise, lifecycle support services, and Actionable Business Intelligence software platform, Route1 helps operators improve outcomes across enforcement, compliance, revenue, and public safety. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

