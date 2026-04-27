Tungsten Automation Announces General Availability of Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac

The latest Mac release of Tungsten Automation’s flagship PDF editor expands advanced editing, AI-assisted document productivity, and business-ready deployment options for organizations supporting Mac users in both dedicated Mac and mixed-platform environments.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tungsten Automation today announced the general availability of Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac, a major new release that significantly expands professional PDF capabilities for Mac users and strengthens support for enterprise document workflows.

Designed for organizations supporting Mac users in both dedicated Mac and mixed-platform environments, Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac delivers enhanced PDF editing, document control, and productivity in a native Mac experience. The release also extends Tungsten’s AI-assisted document workflow vision to Mac users through AI Copilot capabilities based on the company’s Bring Your Own AI approach, enabling organizations to connect supported AI services using their own credentials and governance policies.

With this release, Tungsten Automation continues to strengthen the role of Power PDF as a secure, standards-based PDF editor for modern organizations seeking productivity, control, and deployment flexibility across platforms.

“Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac represents an important step in extending our document productivity vision to organizations with growing Mac requirements,” said Danielle Weinblatt, Chief Product Officer at Tungsten Automation. “Professional PDF workflows should not depend on whether users work on Mac or Windows. This release brings Mac users one of the strongest, truly enterprise-ready PDF experiences available today, with advanced editing, support for professional document workflows, and AI-assisted productivity on customers’ own terms.”

Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac is available in editions designed for both individual professionals and business teams. For organizations, Tungsten Power PDF Business for Mac supports flexible licensing and deployment options, helping extend professional PDF workflows to Mac users while aligning with broader IT, governance, and productivity requirements. Business SaaS customers can also benefit from access to Cloud Editor for browser-based document editing.

Highlights of Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac

Expanded Mac Enterprise Readiness – Strengthens support for business and enterprise document workflows on Mac with a broader and more capable PDF experience.

AI Copilot for Mac (Bring Your Own AI) – Extends AI-assisted productivity to Mac users while allowing organizations to connect supported AI services using their own licenses, credentials, and governance policies.

Advanced Editing and Document Control – Enhances day-to-day document work for Mac users with stronger editing, review, and control capabilities for professional use cases.

Flexible Business Deployment Options – Supports modern licensing and deployment strategies for organizations looking to equip Mac users with professional PDF tools at scale.

Security and Information Protection – Strengthens enterprise document security for Mac users with support for Microsoft Purview Information Protection, helping organizations extend labeling, protection, and governance policies more consistently across document workflows.

Availability and Launch Timing

Power PDF 2026.2 for Mac is generally available beginning April 27, 2026. Tungsten Automation will introduce this new release to the public at its Customer Summit in London on April 28. For more information about the Power PDF product family and available licensing options, visit tungstenautomation.com/products/power-pdf.

About Tungsten Automation

Tungsten Automation is a global leader in intelligent workflow automation, helping organizations turn unstructured documents into trusted, compliant, AI-ready data. Trusted by 25,000+ global businesses – including 8 of the top 10 banks, 9 of the top 10 largest logistics companies, and more than 40% of the Fortune 100 – Tungsten helps customers power smarter decisions, faster processes, and measurable business performance across the world’s most regulated industries.

Contacts

Media Contact

Tungsten Automation Corporate Communications



Email: press@tungstenautomation.com

Web: www.tungstenautomation.com

Jessica Tasman



Account Supervisor on behalf of Tungsten Automation



tungstenautomation@pancomm.com