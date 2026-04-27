Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Unveils Home-Décor Line Chow Tai Fook Home, Redefining Luxury Lifestyle Experience Ahead of Global Flagship Store Grand Opening in Hong Kong

Debut tableware collection developed in collaboration with Bernardaud, a renowned French porcelain maison expanding the brand’s luxury lifestyle universe

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (“Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group”, the “Group” or the “Company”; SEHK stock code: 1929), the global Chinese luxury group built on a nearly century-long legacy of trust and innovation, today announced its venture beyond jewellery – the launch of Chow Tai Fook Home, a new luxury home-décor line. The unveiling, ahead of the grand opening of the Group’s first global flagship store on Canton Road,Tsim Sha Tsui in mid-May, marks a milestone in the Group’s brand transformation journey.

Since embarking on a holistic brand transformation in 2024, the Group has sharpened its focus on elevating customer experience through newly designed stores and a differentiated product portfolio. These dual launches deepen the Group’s commitment to enrich customer engagement and extend its relevance to a broader spectrum of discerning consumers worldwide.

Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, “The opening of our global flagship store and the debut of Chow Tai Fook Home mark a defining moment in our brand’s ongoing transformation. For nearly a century, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has been a custodian of exceptional Chinese craftsmanship, and Chow Tai Fook Home represents a natural evolution of that heritage – bringing our artistry into the everyday lives of our customers. By entering the home-décor category, we are broadening the meaning of Chow Tai Fook and reinforcing our stature as a leader in the global luxury market.”

Debut Chow Tai Fook Home Tableware Line in Collaboration with Bernardaud

Chow Tai Fook Home represents a significant strategic extension of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery into elevated everyday living. As the first global Chinese luxury group to enter the luxury home category, the Group is bringing its mastery of fine craftsmanship to objects designed to enrich home décor. Developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed brand, Bernardaud – the venerable French porcelain maison – Chow Tai Fook Home’s tableware collections,Rouge and Ginkgo, bring together world-class artisanal traditions with a contemporary design language. This expansion reinforces the Group’s positioning in the global luxury landscape, while integrating the brand more deeply into customers’ daily lives.

Dazzled by Heritage Pavilion and Gold Ginkgo Tree

The Group’s first global flagship store, which soft-launched in February, occupies a prime location on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong’s iconic luxury destination. Conceived as the Home of Chow Tai Fook, the concept frames the brand’s history and craft as the point of origin for the store. With the space harmonising the brand’s signature ‘Chow Tai Fook Timeless Red’ with the warmth of natural wood, it creates an ambience that is refined and welcoming.

At the threshold of the store, a Heritage Pavilion chronicles the brand’s journey since its founding in 1929, celebrating Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s pioneering role in the industry and its dedication to preserving ancient gold crafting traditions – including chasing and filigree – developed in collaboration with leading cultural and academic institutions.

Commanding over the entrance is the brand’s signature Gold Ginkgo Tree, which stands 2.1 metres tall and 2.3 metres wide, is adorned with approximately 3,500 pure gold leaves, weighs around 40 kilograms, handcrafted by nearly 50 master craftsmen in close to 60,000 hours, and completed in 2016. Enduring through the ages, the gingko tree stands as a symbol of resilience, grace and blessing. For nearly a century, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has embodied the same spirit – constantly evolving, yet timeless in its craft.

An Immersive Luxury Experience

Beyond the Heritage Pavilion, the flagship store is thoughtfully zoned to present the Group’s iconic collections – including CTF Rouge, CTF Joie, Chow Tai Fook Palace Museum and HUÁ Collections – curated to reflect individual tastes and occasions. At the heart of the store, the brand introduces “Charm Your Path”, an interactive personalisation experience making its Hong Kong debut. Drawing on Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality types alongside Chinese zodiac symbolism, astrological meaning and personal style preferences, customers can create bespoke charm bracelets. The store also features High Jewellery, HEARTS ON FIRE collections, a dedicated bridal zone for couples, and a private VIP zone.

By weaving together the brand history, spatial elegance and interactive discovery, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery is redefining the luxury experience, setting a new benchmark for Chinese luxury on the global stage.

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Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Since its founding in 1929, CHOW TAI FOOK, the flagship brand of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, has been celebrated for its bold designs and meticulous attention to detail. Our commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has made us synonymous with excellence, value, and authenticity.

As the global Chinese luxury group, we blend contemporary designs with traditional techniques to create timeless pieces. Each collection reflects our customers’ stories and lives, celebrating their special moments. We aspire to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into their own.

Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, and MONOLOGUE, offering a wide variety of products that also includes an expanding range of cutting-edge IP collaborations. With over 5,000 stores worldwide, we offer a seamless client journey across all touch-points that includes a network across China as well as a growing number of global locations.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (SEHK: 1929) has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since December 2011. We are committed to delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders by continually enhancing earnings quality and driving higher value growth.

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Haide Ng

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3115 4402

Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

Acky Chan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3115 4403

Email: ackychan@chowtaifook.com

SOURCE: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

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