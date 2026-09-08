Tuned Global Scales Ai-Ready Music Platform Foundation With AWS And SourceFuse

Leading music technology company modernises ahead of demand, increasing music ingestion capacity tenfold while creating a cloud-native foundation for its next phase of global scale and AI innovation

Tuesday, 8 September 2026 – Leading global music technology company Tuned Global has strengthened the cloud infrastructure underpinning its global Music Cloud Platform with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner SourceFuse, proactively modernising its data architecture to prepare for continued international growth and an increasingly AI-driven future.

Rather than responding to an underperforming platform, Tuned Global made the decision to modernise while its technology was already successfully powering licensed music experiences for enterprises, telecommunications companies, fitness businesses, media companies and other brands around the world.

The company saw that continued growth in music catalogues – 106,000 new tracks are released daily, 7% more than in 2024, customer demand and increasingly sophisticated digital experiences would place fundamentally different demands on its platform in the years ahead.

The modernisation has increased Tuned Global’s music catalogue ingestion from 500+ record labels capacity from 2 million to 20 million tracks per day, reduced major customer onboarding timelines by approximately 90 per cent, delivered three to five times faster database query performance and lowered infrastructure costs by 33 per cent. Tuned Global can also scale from one million to 10 million API requests per minute while maintaining sub-200 millisecond delivery standards for enterprise customers.

Modernising before scale becomes a constraint

Tuned Global provides the technology and infrastructure businesses need to build licensed music experiences without having to develop the underlying infrastructure for music catalogue, rights management, content delivery and streaming technology themselves.

Its platform currently handles a growing number of approximately 200 million tracks, alongside other content including podcasts, audiobooks and video, and supports customers across the US, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and parts of Africa.

Yahya Bilal, Chief Technology Officer at Tuned Global, said the company’s approach was to prepare its architecture for what was coming next rather than waiting for existing systems to reach their limits.

“We basically sit at the intersection of license cleared music and the infrastructure that is needed to power some of the music experiences around the globe.”

As Tuned Global’s customer base and content volumes increased, new customers could bring catalogues containing between 30 million and 60 million tracks that needed to be ingested, standardised, enriched with metadata and made available through more than 500 APIs.

Tuned Global worked with SourceFuse to migrate its core database layer from Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL and modernise its extract, transform and load architecture using AWS Glue and Amazon EventBridge.

The company chose to modernize both its master catalogue ingestion database and customer-facing databases together, creating a more consistent architecture across ingestion and streaming workloads.

Bilal said the shift represented more than a conventional cloud migration.

“There’s a difference between legacy cloud and cloud-native. So, when we talk about legacy cloud and basically modernising that system, it’s like having people living in a house and then doing renovations. You can only do so much based on your needs, but you can’t really change the foundations of the house.”

“Whereas with native AI-based solutions, you’re redesigning everything from scratch. And that’s how we started thinking. We thought about being cloud-native for AI, what does that look like? What do we need to change? What do we need to modernise? What are the partners out there that can help us with that?”

“As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, SourceFuse was selected as the partner of choice to support Tuned Global’s database modernisation journey. Working as One Team, SourceFuse, Tuned Global and AWS brought together their best expertise and capabilities to deliver an exceptional outcome.” — Kamal Singh, Managing Director, SourceFuse ANZ

Creating a cloud-native foundation for AI

The project has also become an important part of Tuned Global’s preparation for the next generation of AI-enabled music experiences.

For Bilal, becoming AI-ready begins with the underlying platform and data architecture rather than simply adding generative AI capabilities to individual products.

“That’s an easy one. The platform comes first for us because you can add AI to a platform, but you cannot add a platform to an AI model, so to speak.”

Bilal said much of the enterprise market remains in an experimentation phase despite the rapid growth in generative AI adoption.

“I think in terms of the real end value, most enterprises are still stuck in a prototype phase, which means the demos are done, press releases are out, but there’s no real transformation just yet.”

Tuned Global is instead examining AI through the lens of business outcomes and the capabilities its underlying architecture needs to support them.

“From our vantage point, we don’t look at AI in terms of which feature or area we can apply it to. We look at it from a higher level – what business value can we achieve using AI, agentic systems or other emerging approaches?”

The modernised platform gives Tuned Global greater flexibility to work with embedding data and train proprietary audio models, including technologies used for audio tagging and recommendations.

“With our pre-modernisation setup, we had to do a lot of custom setup to make it happen. And with our modernisation engagement with SourceFuse, we brainstormed a few ideas back and forth and the architecture that we came up with basically allows us to exploit these databases or data systems, so to speak, in a lot of ways that weren’t possible pre-modernisation.”

Bilal described the significance of that architectural change in broader terms.

“So, cloud-native for us isn’t just a technical choice. It’s an organisational permission structure for AI.”

Ten times greater ingestion capacity

The modernisation has already delivered measurable gains in scale, speed and operating efficiency.

Tuned Global increased its music ingestion capacity from 2 million to 20 million tracks per day when onboarding new customers and can process up to 10 million tracks per day through its ETL workflows during large onboarding events.

Major music catalogues, such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group or Sony Music Entertainment, that could previously take as long as two weeks to onboard can now be processed within one to two days.

The platform has also achieved three to five times faster database query performance and can support in excess of 10,000 database read and write operations per second.

At the application layer, Tuned Global can scale from one million to 10 million API requests per minute without slowing response times. This is nominal capacity with all areas of the database and application layers able to scale both vertically and horizontally.

The architecture uses Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL to independently scale reader and writer capacity, while Amazon Aurora Serverless enables capacity to increase or decrease according to demand rather than requiring engineers to manually prepare infrastructure ahead of major traffic or ingestion events.

AWS Glue-based distributed processing means multiple music catalogue ingestion jobs can also run concurrently rather than progressing through fixed, linear batches.

Bilal said:

“Instead of having engineers adjusting compute during ingestion peaks, we now rely on infrastructure that scales automatically.”

The changes have reduced Tuned Global’s infrastructure costs by 33 per cent and cut human intervention across ingestion and scaling workflows by approximately 25 per cent.

Bilal said in the AWS case study: “Moving to Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL gave us the scalability we needed to accelerate ingestion and customer onboarding while maintaining the performance standards our enterprise clients expect.”

Real-time architecture becomes critical in an agentic era

Tuned Global believes the growing adoption of agentic AI will increase the importance of real-time, event-driven architecture for businesses across industries.

Bilal said many enterprise systems were still designed around batch processing rather than the rapid feedback loops needed to support highly personalised, AI-driven experiences.

“I think the gap is real and it’s often underestimated. Most systems are not designed for real-time, event-driven feedback loops, for example. So they’re designed for batch processing, overnight runs to basically get an output and then optimise your systems based on that output.”

For music services, small differences in latency can have an immediate impact on the user experience.

“In our domain specifically, we need real quick feedback loops. So, a 200 millisecond lag, for example, in streaming, search or recommendations, that is the difference between a seamless user experience and churn. ”

The longer-term opportunity is to move beyond playlist recommendations towards experiences that adapt to the individual from the moment they enter a service.

“And for us the north star would be that if at every user level you can personalise their entire experience – not just the playlists – it’s basically when they launch an app or when they get into an experience that’s where the personalisation should start.”

Data, not the AI layer, becomes the differentiator

As companies explore how agentic systems may reshape software and digital platforms, Tuned Global believes proprietary data and domain expertise will become increasingly important sources of competitive advantage.

Bilal said: “I think in two to three years it’s going to be even more critical to optimise and fix the data within your systems.”

For Tuned Global, that data sits inside a highly specialised music ecosystem spanning approximately 200 million music tracks and complex matrices of master, publishing, territorial and performance rights.

The company is already using AI-assisted technologies in areas including reporting, content curation, tagging and ingestion.

“From our side, we have drawn a very clear line between AI-assisted and AI-generated. We are exploiting the AI-assisted domain a lot, but with AI-generated, it’s almost our obligation to make sure that the artists or the right holders aren’t negatively impacted with these AI-generated music streams.”

Tuned Global has also expanded its capability in AI-generated music detection following its acquisition of Figaro.ai, a UK-based audio artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses analyse, tag, and organise large music catalogues.

Platform first in the next era of music technology

As enterprises across the world investigate generative and agentic AI, Bilal believes technology leaders should focus first on the quality of their data, their underlying architecture and the readiness of their organisations to adopt new ways of working.

“Firstly, look at your data. It’s a very broad and generic term. What does a data strategy look like within your domain? That’s the first one. The second part is the cultural shift.”

Tuned Global’s modernisation reflects that philosophy: strengthening the platform while the business is performing, rather than waiting for scale or emerging technologies to expose limitations.

With the new AWS-native data architecture in place, Tuned Global has created additional capacity for customer growth while giving its engineering teams a foundation on which to develop more sophisticated AI-assisted music experiences.

The outcome positions the global company to support a growing range of music experiences across telecommunications, fitness, media and enterprise markets throughout the world.

About Tuned Global

Tuned Global is the data-driven music cloud platform that empowers businesses to integrate commercial music into their apps and launch complete streaming experiences using advanced APIs, real-time analytics, licensing solutions, rights management systems, AI-enabled music discovery, and customisable white-label streaming apps.

Our turnkey solutions for music, audio, and video – coupled with advanced AI capabilities and a broad ecosystem of third-party music tech integrations – make us the most comprehensive platform for powering any digital music project.

We streamline complexities in licensing, rights management, and content delivery, enabling rapid innovation and bringing new ideas to life. Since 2011, we’ve supported 40+ companies in 70+ countries – across telecom, gaming, fitness, health, media, aviation, and more – to deliver innovative music experiences faster and more cost-effectively. Our clients and partners include lululemon, Gabb, Etisalat, LINE MUSIC, Reactional, MediMusic, Delta Air Lines, and GMM Grammy, among others. For more information, visit www.tunedglobal.com.