Poshmark Introduces “Try Yourself On™,” Inviting Fashion Exploration Across Millions of Closets

Poshmark’s largest integrated brand campaign to date brings a stronger focus on fashion, inspiration and discovery to the brand

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What if your next favorite look is already hanging in someone else’s closet? Today, Poshmark introduces Try Yourself On™, a new brand concept debuting as part of the company’s largest integrated brand campaign to-date.

Rooted in the belief that personal style is meant to be explored, Try Yourself On celebrates the possibilities found across millions of individual closets and invites fashion lovers to look beyond what they already know they like and discover something unexpected.

Launching September 8 during New York’s biggest week in fashion, the campaign brings Try Yourself On to life across film, out-of-home, social and experiential, alongside collaborations with creative voices across fashion and culture.

“Poshmark brings millions of expressions of human taste together in one place,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Chief Revenue Officer, Poshmark. “You can move between aesthetics, discover a new designer, find an amazing piece from another era, or stumble upon something you never would have searched for. That’s the idea behind ‘Try Yourself On’ – fashion as a way to discover different versions of yourself. There’s no other fashion destination quite like Poshmark where the world’s closets are at your fingertips.”

The launch comes amid a broader evolution at Poshmark, as new leadership and industry expertise bring a sharper fashion lens and fresh perspective to the marketplace aimed at building cultural relevance and driving commercial growth.

Try Yourself On

Developed in partnership with creative agency nice&frank, the Try Yourself On campaign draws inspiration from the curiosity of looking through someone else’s closet and discovering something you might never have searched for yourself. Set against Poshmark’s ever-changing marketplace, where more than 700,000 new listings are added every day, the campaign celebrates the possibilities of personal style and the thrill of trying on something unexpected.

A series of long- and short-form films directed by mixed-media director and photographer Léa Esmaili combines live action, animation and CGI to capture the playful spirit of dressing up. The films follow characters through unexpected worlds, outfits and identities as they search for what they had in mind — and discover something they never knew they wanted.

Launching September 8, Try Yourself On will extend across New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto through Poshmark’s largest out-of-home campaign to date, including major takeovers of Manhattan’s Union Square and Broadway-Lafayette subway stations and Toronto’s St. George Station.

Bringing New Creative Perspectives to Poshmark

Throughout Fashion Month, Poshmark is collaborating with a group of distinctive voices across fashion, entertainment, photography and culture to bring their perspectives on personal style and discovery to the campaign.

Chloe Fineman, Courtney Grow, Jalil Johnson, Nicky Campbell, Colleen Allen, Elissa Santisi and daughter Francesca Keller, photographer Tyler Joe, Jerry and Zachary Pozniak of Jeeves Dry Cleaners and Poshmark Chief Revenue Officer Elizabeth von der Goltz will participate in a social content series, each interpreting Try Yourself On through their own creative lens.

Several will also bring their individual taste directly to Poshmark through new Tastemaker curations, selecting and liking pieces they discover across the marketplace to create curated edits for shoppers. The initiative brings Poshmark closer to the creative community while giving buyers a new source of inspiration and a way to discover product through distinctive points of view on fashion and personal style.

Try Yourself On During New York Fashion Week

On Sunday, September 13, the campaign will come to life in New York City through the Poshmark Dry Cleaners, an interactive consumer activation in SoHo.

Transforming the familiar neighborhood dry cleaner into an unexpected fashion destination, the experience celebrates the idea that some of the most coveted pieces aren’t walking the runway – they’re already hanging in someone else’s closet.

Together, the campaign, creative collaborations and New York Fashion Week activation bring Try Yourself On to life, celebrating the possibilities of personal style and the millions of closets that make Poshmark unlike any other fashion marketplace.

Download hero campaign imagery here and additional imagery here.

Download hero campaign film here.

Courtesy of: Poshmark

For more information, visit Poshmark.com.

About Poshmark

Poshmark is the leading fashion marketplace where style comes alive through discovery, self-expression and human connection. Powered by a vibrant community of 165 million members, millions of individual closets and more than 700,000 new listings added daily, Poshmark offers an ever-changing universe of new and secondhand fashion spanning coveted designers, current trends, one-of-a-kind vintage and unexpected treasures. Poshmark is where people come to discover what’s next, express their personal style and make it their own – all while empowering sellers to grow meaningful businesses and keeping fashion in circulation longer. Go ahead, Try Yourself On™.

For more information please contact Poshmark@accentprojects.co.

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SOURCE Poshmark, Inc.