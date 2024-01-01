TSS to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on March 11, 2026

TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, will report its 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 973-528-0011. The event ID number is 233478.

Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast, at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2294/53751.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS’ reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world’s leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future — not past — events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect our future results include: we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers and our ability to diversify our customer base; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to supply chain challenges; risk related to changes in labor market conditions; risks related to the implementation of a new enterprise resource IT system; risks related to the development of our procurement services business; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating to our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331

tssi@haydenir.com

TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism, CFO

(512) 310-4908

dchism@tssiusa.com

