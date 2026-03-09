Kypspr Eliminates Healthcare’s Data Tax to Recover Millions for Mid-Market Hospital Systems

Beyond Connectivity: Accelerating Data Liquidity and Shortening the Trust Cycle with the Kypspr API Sandbox

Kypspr, the universal interoperability fabric for healthcare, today announced a strategic expansion of its Semantic Refinery to solve the industry’s most expensive hidden problem: the Data Tax. For mid-market health systems, manual data reconciliation currently costs an estimated $15 per patient chart just to make legacy records compatible with modern billing and AI.

By providing an AI-native infrastructure layer, Kypspr transforms unstructured legacy data into high-fidelity Golden Records at the source. This allows hospitals to automate data integrity and ensure they meet federal 21st Century Cures Act mandates without the multi-billion-dollar IT budgets typical of national conglomerates.

“Connectivity without clarity is a liability,” said Ambar Prajapati, CEO and CTO of Kypspr. “Moving broken data just creates faster broken data. We aren’t just building pipes; we’re building the refinery. Our mission is to provide perfect, auditable translation-turning chaotic clinical data into high-fidelity assets that ensure federal compliance, recover margins, and eliminate the manual labor currently draining hospital resources.”

To address the industry’s “trust deficit,” Kypspr also announced that its platform is now Source-Available for Audit. Under a standard NDA, healthcare CISOs and security teams can inspect the engine’s code directly. This transparency, combined with Kypspr’s patent-protected “Federated Moat” architecture, ensures that Protected Health Information (PHI) never leaves the hospital’s secure environment.

By streamlining the onboarding process through its Compliant Enterprise Trial (API Sandbox), Kypspr is shortening the typical 18-month security review cycle. Technical teams can now test AI models against real-world data scenarios in weeks, not years, accelerating the transition to AI-ready healthcare.

Kypspr is currently engaging with select Design Partners and offering a Compliant Enterprise Trial (API Sandbox) for organizations ready to audit their data fidelity. Interested organizations can apply for the Design Partner Program by visiting Design Partner Program or contacting ambar@kypspr.ai.

About Kypspr Based in Memphis, TN, Kypspr is the Universal Interoperability Fabric for Healthcare. Its Semantic Refinery transforms chaotic clinical data into high-fidelity Golden Records, allowing enterprises to embrace AI and data liquidity with absolute security and sovereignty.

