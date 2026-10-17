Tryllium Announces Joint Mental Performance Training Course from ISNation and Dr. Ellen Reed

Prepare to Perform opens enrollment October 17 and launches October 26, providing athletes with practical tools to build confidence, manage pressure, and strengthen mental preparation.



Tryllium announces a new collaboration between its clients, ISNation and performance coach Dr. Ellen Reed, bringing structured mental performance training to athletes through Prepare to Perform, a sports mental training course. Enrollment opens October 17, with the course officially launching October 26.

Athletes spend countless hours developing their physical skills, improving technique, and preparing for competition. Yet mental preparation often receives far less structured attention. Athletes are encouraged to be confident, stop overthinking, stay focused, and recover quickly from mistakes, but many are never taught practical methods for developing those abilities.

Prepare to Perform was created to address that gap by giving athletes mental training techniques they can practice, develop, and apply throughout their athletic careers.

Developed by Dr. Reed in partnership with ISNation, the course teaches athletes how to build confidence, manage performance anxiety, recover from mistakes, maintain focus, use visualization, and prepare mentally for high pressure situations. Designed for athletes across sports and competitive levels, the training emphasizes practical strategies that can be incorporated into practices, games, competitions, and tryouts.

“This is not a pep talk. It is training,” said Dr. Ellen Reed. “We would never expect athletes to perform at their best without consistently training their physical skills, yet we often expect them to know how to be confident, focused, and mentally tough without ever teaching them how. I created this course to change that – to give athletes at every level access to the same practical, research-backed mental training tools I use with Olympic and professional athletes.”

Dr. Reed brings more than 15 years of experience coaching Olympic and professional athletes, elite competitors, student athletes, executives, and other high performers. Her work focuses on helping individuals develop the mental skills needed to approach competition with greater confidence, focus, and consistency.

The course follows a nine-lesson curriculum, introducing one mental performance tool at a time. Each lesson includes a practical worksheet that athletes can personalize to their sport, goals, and experiences. Throughout the program, participants develop their own Mental Workout, a short, repeatable routine they can use before practices and competitions to prepare mentally with the same consistency they bring to physical training.

For ISNation, the partnership represents an extension of its commitment to supporting athletes both on and off the field. Built around the belief that relationships change lives, ISNation brings together mental fitness resources, experiences, products, partnerships, and community initiatives that encourage connection, confidence, and personal development.

“Athletes are constantly encouraged to work harder, practice more, and improve their physical skills, but mental preparation deserves that same attention,” said Tracey Currey, Founder and CEO of ISNation. “We created ISNation around the belief that athletes need connection, support, and resources that help them grow as people, not just competitors. Partnering with Dr. Reed allows us to put practical mental training tools directly into athletes’ hands, giving them something they can use when they’re facing pressure, dealing with setbacks, or preparing for their next big moment.”

The collaboration combines Dr. Reed’s experience in mental performance coaching with ISNation’s focus on building a supportive sports community. Together, they are making structured mental training available through an accessible online format that athletes can revisit and incorporate into their ongoing preparation.

“Some of the most meaningful partnerships are built around a shared understanding of what people need and how to help them,” said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tryllium. “ISNation recognizes that supporting athletes means addressing more than physical performance, while Dr. Reed brings years of experience helping people develop the mental skills that competition demands. Bringing those perspectives together creates an opportunity to make practical mental performance training more accessible to athletes who can benefit from it.”

The launch also reflects growing attention to mental preparation as an essential component of athletic development. Confidence, concentration, emotional regulation, and the ability to respond to setbacks influence how athletes approach competition, yet these skills are not always taught with the same consistency as physical technique.

Rather than expecting athletes to instinctively know how to handle pressure, Prepare to Perform introduces a structured approach to developing mental skills through practice and repetition. With ongoing access to the lessons and worksheets, participants can return to the training as their athletic experiences and competitive demands change.

Enrollment for Prepare to Perform opens October 17, 2026, with the course launching October 26, 2026. Participants receive access to all nine lessons, accompanying worksheets, and the tools needed to develop their personalized Mental Workout.

Athletes and families can learn more and enroll at:

https://www.isnation.com/courses/prepare-to-perform-dr-ellen-reed

Train your mind. Trust your preparation. Prepare to perform.

About ISNation

ISNation is a community and platform built for athletes, coaches, and parents who believe sports should be about more than performance. Through technology, tools, content, and real connection, ISNation is building stronger relationships across sports so everyone feels seen, valued, and never alone. Because relationships change lives.

To learn more visit isnation.com

About Dr. Ellen Reed

Dr. Ellen Reed is a performance coach with more than 15 years of experience working with Olympic and professional athletes, elite competitors, student-athletes, executives, and other high performers. Her work focuses on practical, research-backed mental training strategies that help individuals build confidence, manage pressure, strengthen focus, and develop consistency in their performance.

To learn more visit drellenreed.com

About Tryllium

Tryllium is a strategic public relations and communications agency specializing in media relations, brand storytelling, thought leadership, and reputation management. The agency works with organizations, brands, and professionals to develop communications strategies that strengthen visibility, build meaningful connections, and bring important stories to wider audiences.

Media Contact

Veronica Green

press@tryllium.com

716-759-4636

https://www.tryllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire