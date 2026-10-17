Dr. Velma Trayham Opens National Partnership Opportunities As ‘Unfireable’ Surpasses 10,000 Copies Sold

Executive, portfolio owner and best-selling author invites corporate and institutional partners to invest in accountable programs that build ownership and generational wealth

Dr. Velma Trayham, a portfolio owner, executive and author of the best-selling book “Unfireable: How to Lead With Purpose and Thrive in the Age of AI,” is opening national partnership opportunities for the next phase of her Unfireable tour. The book has sold more than 10,000 copies. A portion of proceeds benefits women living in poverty through Millionaire Mastermind Academy, the nonprofit Trayham founded to fight poverty through entrepreneurship.

The announcement follows a sold-out Oct. 2 appearance in Dallas, the seventh stop on the 16-city national tour. The book reached No. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller lists in three categories within 24 hours of its release. Demand continues to grow among executives, entrepreneurs, educators and professionals working in an economy that AI is reshaping.

Corporations and institutions commit significant resources to expanding economic opportunity. The challenge is making sure those dollars reach the intended communities and produce results that can be measured. Trayham has built her career on closing that gap. She leads organizations across the business and nonprofit sectors, and she turns partner investments into programs that each have a defined scope, an accountable delivery team and clear measures of success.

“Partners don’t need another promise. They need someone who will be accountable for the outcome,” Trayham said. “My job is to bring the right people, resources and strategy together, then lead the execution with the discipline and transparency partners expect. Building generational wealth takes both ownership and leadership, and that is what ‘Unfireable’ and our programs are designed to deliver.”

More than a dozen corporations and organizations have taken part in the tour. Trayham was the inaugural speaker for the Mountain America Business Center Speaker Series, launched by Mountain America Credit Union in Utah. She also took part in the Arizona Alliance of Black School Educators’ 12th Annual Teacher Leadership Summit. In Atlanta, she brought the tour to the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, where Atlanta Black Chambers hosted the stop.

Trayham also serves as a judge for the Community Futures Challenge. The challenge was launched by Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses, known as PMI U.S., and is administered in partnership with Arizona State University.

The next phase of the tour pairs the book’s message with executive leadership experiences and entrepreneurship education focused on business ownership, financial independence and building assets for future generations. Trayham is inviting national and city sponsors, corporate hosts, financial institutions and foundations to partner on keynotes, branded corporate leadership series, employee book programs, mentorship and entrepreneurship initiatives, and community programming in each tour city. Every partnership will include a documented scope, a dedicated delivery team, defined success metrics and reports on outcomes.

Millionaire Mastermind Academy provides business education, mentorship and access to capital for women and underserved entrepreneurs. According to its published impact figures, the academy has mentored more than 8,000 people, awarded $200,000 in scholarships and provided more than $50,000 in seed funding. Proceeds from book sales help expand that work and give women the tools to build sustainable businesses and lasting financial security for their families.

Trayham is president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, a 28-year-old statewide economic development organization with 52 corporate and government partners. She is also founder and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group, an AI strategy and executive advisory firm, and founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy. She has served on more than 21 boards.

Corporations, financial institutions and foundations interested in national tour sponsorships, hosted leadership experiences or entrepreneurship partnerships can inquire at velmatrayham.com.

About Dr. Velma Trayham

Dr. Velma Trayham is a portfolio owner, executive strategist and best-selling author. She leads organizations and cross-sector partnerships that drive business growth, economic mobility and generational wealth. She is president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, founder and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group, and founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy. She has received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and has been named one of the Top 100 Women to Know in America. Her book, “Unfireable: How to Lead With Purpose and Thrive in the Age of AI,” reached No. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller lists and has sold more than 10,000 copies. She advises corporations, institutions and public-sector leaders on turning investment into results that can be measured.

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